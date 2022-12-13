This is not a drill! Someone get Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett on the phone because Lizzy Caplan is on board to shoot a Mean Girls sequel. In a new interview with Grazia USA, Caplan, who portrayed Janice Ian on the iconic 2004 comedy, admitted she “would be an idiot” if she passed up the opportunity to drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness with her Mean Girls costars in a second installment.

17 DAYS AGO