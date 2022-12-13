Read full article on original website
Britney Spears’s Supposed “Big Day Out” Includes Odd Behavior at LA Restaurant
Heads up everyone — there’s a chance Britney Spears may have left her house on the weekend of her birthday! Anyone who has been following her account closely knows the only kind of content she posts that shows herself is always from within her home, usually some kind of wild dance video or modeling shots in the foyer of her living room.
Nick Cannon May Not Be Able To Send His Kids to College After Fulfilling Their Christmas Lists
In true December 1st fashion, Nick Cannon is making a list and checking it… 11 times. The dad, who has more offspring than Santa’s reindeer, is getting real about the stressors that come with Christmas shopping for his “big ass family.”. He teased on Instagram that his...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Lizzy Caplan is Here For a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel; Addresses Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback
This is not a drill! Someone get Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett on the phone because Lizzy Caplan is on board to shoot a Mean Girls sequel. In a new interview with Grazia USA, Caplan, who portrayed Janice Ian on the iconic 2004 comedy, admitted she “would be an idiot” if she passed up the opportunity to drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness with her Mean Girls costars in a second installment.
Britney Spears Drives Fans Wild with Possible Pregnancy Announcement
Britney Spears is driving fans wild with what may be a low-key pregnancy announcement. The “Baby One More Time” singer posted a video of herself and husband Sam Asghari on December 13, with a super vague caption that some are thinking may be a hint at the newlywed’s growing family.
Chelsea Handler is a Out Here Defending Child-Free Folks, and We’re Here For It
Starting a family is a very personal decision, as it should be — especially for women, who, ya know, carry around a literal living thing inside of them for nine months. But oftentimes the message many hear, from friends, family members, and even governments, is that having kids isn’t simply an option, it’s expected, and those who don’t opt-in are wrong.
