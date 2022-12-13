ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzy Caplan is Here For a ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel; Addresses Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback

This is not a drill! Someone get Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett on the phone because Lizzy Caplan is on board to shoot a Mean Girls sequel. In a new interview with Grazia USA, Caplan, who portrayed Janice Ian on the iconic 2004 comedy, admitted she “would be an idiot” if she passed up the opportunity to drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness with her Mean Girls costars in a second installment.
Chelsea Handler is a Out Here Defending Child-Free Folks, and We’re Here For It

Starting a family is a very personal decision, as it should be — especially for women, who, ya know, carry around a literal living thing inside of them for nine months. But oftentimes the message many hear, from friends, family members, and even governments, is that having kids isn’t simply an option, it’s expected, and those who don’t opt-in are wrong.
