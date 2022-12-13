Read full article on original website
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
Louisa Police Dept. Swears in New Female Officer
The Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest Officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a 2017 graduate of LCHS and a 2021 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History, (achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA). During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai. Patrolman Taylor is the first female Police Officer for the City of Louisa since the 1980’s. Ptl. Taylor will be attending the Department of Criminal Justice Training for 20 weeks during the first part of 2023. Patrolman Taylor is the daughter of Bruce & Pam Taylor of Louisa.
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
Amber Alert cancelled, mother in custody
WINCHESTER, Ky. — An Amber Alert issued after a six-year-old girl was taken from Cabell County has been lifted. Kentucky State Police report Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, in Winchester, Kentucky, at around midday Wednesday. Authorities said Shana Carf took her daughter from the Ona...
Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
Amber Alert issued for missing Cabell County child
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
Mt. Sterling man arrested on drug trafficking charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Mt. Sterling man was arrested on Thursday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office following an executed search warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found and confiscated large quantities of heroin and cash at the residence of 27-year-old Joshua “Reed” Adams.
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred thirty-one calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 2:17 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 300 block of Polk St. During the investigation officers located the bicycle and a report was generated. 5:02 p.m.,...
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
2 arrested during Clark County Sheriff's 'Shop With A Cop' event
More than 50 officers were volunteering when a man was caught trying to steal from the store. Not even an hour later, a woman tried to steal as well.
'What if he's a pedophile?': Mom of missing teen believes she's with older man
Police in Adams County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Aricca Heflin was last seen in West Union around noon on Sunday, police said.
Chillicothe – Man Arrested when Found Driving Stolen Car
Chillicothe – A 35 year old man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle when police saw him driving the car on Chillicothe Streets. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/2022 while on patrol, they observed a tan 2004 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on E. 2nd. The officer ran the tag and it came back stolen,. When the vehicle approached the officers marked police car it turned into Floyd’s Semantel Clinic at 312 E. 2nd St. the driver and the passenger got out of the car and started to walk away.
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
