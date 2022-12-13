ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wklw.com

Louisa Police Dept. Swears in New Female Officer

The Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest Officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a 2017 graduate of LCHS and a 2021 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History, (achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA). During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai. Patrolman Taylor is the first female Police Officer for the City of Louisa since the 1980’s. Ptl. Taylor will be attending the Department of Criminal Justice Training for 20 weeks during the first part of 2023. Patrolman Taylor is the daughter of Bruce & Pam Taylor of Louisa.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION

December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
LOUISA, KY
WMBF

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WINCHESTER, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
wklw.com

Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest

A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Amber Alert cancelled, mother in custody

WINCHESTER, Ky. — An Amber Alert issued after a six-year-old girl was taken from Cabell County has been lifted. Kentucky State Police report Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, in Winchester, Kentucky, at around midday Wednesday. Authorities said Shana Carf took her daughter from the Ona...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
LOUISA, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Mt. Sterling man was arrested on Thursday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office following an executed search warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found and confiscated large quantities of heroin and cash at the residence of 27-year-old Joshua “Reed” Adams.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred thirty-one calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 2:17 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 300 block of Polk St. During the investigation officers located the bicycle and a report was generated. 5:02 p.m.,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested when Found Driving Stolen Car

Chillicothe – A 35 year old man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle when police saw him driving the car on Chillicothe Streets. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/2022 while on patrol, they observed a tan 2004 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on E. 2nd. The officer ran the tag and it came back stolen,. When the vehicle approached the officers marked police car it turned into Floyd’s Semantel Clinic at 312 E. 2nd St. the driver and the passenger got out of the car and started to walk away.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy