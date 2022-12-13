Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Left $47 Million in Aid To Poor Families Unspent, Prompting Calls For Reform
JACKSON, Miss. — The State of Mississippi is leaving millions of dollars on the table that could directly benefit families in deep poverty, witnesses emphasized repeatedly during a public hearing Thursday before the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic caucuses. LaDonna Pavetti, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and...
Commercial Dispatch
10-year restaurant tax renewal at forefront of county legislative priorities
Supervisors on Thursday asked three state legislators to support a list of wide ranging initiatives in the upcoming legislative session, including a bill to renew the local 2-percent restaurant sales tax for 10 years and another to allow the county to distribute $1.75 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds among nine nonprofits.
Commercial Dispatch
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
WTOK-TV
3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, which […]
Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
Commercial Dispatch
Apex to pay $200K for Maxxim Medical building
The Columbus City Council and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to accept a $200,000 offer from Apex Ammunition to purchase the jointly-owned former Maxxim Medical building and the associated 7.8 acres off Yorkville Park Square. The decision was made during the city’s work session on Thursday,...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Justifying tax cuts with surplus is dangerous
Mississippi’s financial future seems even more stark than I had guessed (Bobby Harrison, Dispatch, December 13). It’s hard for me to imagine that any rational thinker would not understand what Harrison points out — that sales tax revenues ebb and flow, thus cannot increase indefinitely, despite the increase seen over the past year or more. This should be obvious even if there was not data to support it — but the data is there, both from our — state as well as others.
Mississippi’s largest hospital and BCBS reach agreement 9 months after dispute left patients with higher costs
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
Mississippi Lottery makes November 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer to the state. The MLC transferred $12,849,707.47, which brought the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $50,718,856.81. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of […]
Commercial Dispatch
Grant funds could build sidewalks, street lamps in Burns Bottom
The Columbus Redevelopment Authority is considering applying for a grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build sidewalks and street lamps in the Burns Bottom Redevelopment Project. City Engineer Kevin Stafford presented the idea to the board Wednesday morning. He told board members the Transportation Alternative Program grant could...
mageenews.com
Social Security Offices Delayed Opening
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the following Social Security offices are unable to provide in-person service until the time shown below. Assistance is available by telephone:
wcbi.com
Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement. Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years. Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and...
Commercial Dispatch
3 dead in Louisiana as storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WDAM-TV
South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Condolences are pouring in from across Mississippi and the entire region as news spreads of two Bay St. Louis Police officers being killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Vehicles pulled over, and many people stood on the side of the road with bowed...
desotocountynews.com
White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out
Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at...
Comments / 0