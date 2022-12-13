Mississippi’s financial future seems even more stark than I had guessed (Bobby Harrison, Dispatch, December 13). It’s hard for me to imagine that any rational thinker would not understand what Harrison points out — that sales tax revenues ebb and flow, thus cannot increase indefinitely, despite the increase seen over the past year or more. This should be obvious even if there was not data to support it — but the data is there, both from our — state as well as others.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO