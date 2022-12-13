Operation Hope’s 1M Black Business Initiative Has Supported More than 155,000 Black Businesses to Date

Read full article on original website
She experienced the Black Monday crash in 1987, a few months after she started on Wall Street, but presently runs one of the most successful firms in the country. Suzanne Shank, president and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), the nation’s largest woman- and minority-owned, non-bank financial firm, has been inducted into The Bond Buyer Hall of Fame.
Imagine going from having no idea what a computer was when you were growing up, to being called a hero for building computer labs in rural classrooms. That’s what the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year, Nelly Cheboi, did. Growing up in poverty in Mogotio, Kenya, the CEO and...
