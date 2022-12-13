ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Siberia's Blast of Cold Air to Bring Intense and Freezing Weather to North America and Portions of US

The latest forecast showed that a blast of extremely cold air from Siberia would bring colder to freezing weather to North America and portions of the United States next week. The cold air is expected to remain this month. A recent forecast reported that the Northeast would expect widespread snow this week. A wintry weather could unload in portions of New York and Washington.
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Twisters Strike Central US, EF2 Tornado Causes Damage in Oklahoma

Severe weather outbreak in the Central US led to a series of twisters hitting the region, including an EF2 tornado in Wayne, Oklahoma where it left a trail of destruction. The overnight Wayne tornado did not cause any casualties but damaged several structures when it struck the Oklahoma town in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13.
WAYNE, OK
natureworldnews.com

Knowing Tornado Watches and Warnings Could Help Prepare for Severe Weather Conditions, Forecast Recommends

With the threat of tornadoes and twisters, it is important to know tornado watches and warnings that could help motorists and people prepare for severe weather conditions. Tornadoes and twisters could be extremely dangerous, leaving widespread damage and deaths. It is a life-threatening situation and every minute matters in preparation.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found a Coal Seam Full of Ancient Tetrapod Bones Cooked at 350 Degrees Celsius 300 Million Years Ago

The bones of an ancient tetrapod that lived 300 million years ago were found in a coal seam by experts, and the bones were said to have been cooked at 350 degrees. Ancient bone preservation is an amazing occurrence. These remains can be preserved so exceptionally well that their internal structure is unaltered, especially in a specific kind of sedimentary fossil bed known as a Lagerstätte.
natureworldnews.com

Noise Pollution in Hong Kong Is Drowning Out Dolphins

The subtropical sea that surrounds Hong Kong is a raucous area, with high-speed ferries whisking time-pressed entrepreneurs to meetings in towers, a continual stream of enormous freight ships, and unending coastal development. The biggest isolated population of Chinese white dolphins (Sousa chinensis) is probably found in the Pearl River Delta,...
natureworldnews.com

How Gannets Thrive Dealing with Threats of Warming Sea Temperatures

A recent report showed how northern gannets on the Quebec isle thrived in populations despite the threat of climate change and the warming of oceans. Climate change and human-caused activities have been major concerns because of the impact on oceans and the rapid warming of sea temperatures. According to a...
natureworldnews.com

Northeast Winter Storm: Freezing Rain, Snow, and Ice Pummel Virginia to New York

The massive winter storm system responsible for bringing freezing rain, heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and icy conditions for several days in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will start to weaken by late afternoon on Friday, December 16, according to US weather authorities. However, it will spread to the Northeast US where a similar storm pummeled areas from Virginia to New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Power Outages Reported in Portions of the Northern Plains and Minnesota as Blizzard Conditions and Heavy Snow Unload

The blizzard conditions and heavy snow unloaded in portions of the Northern Plains caused widespread power outages, significant travel disruptions and many stranded. Early this week, a forecast warned blizzard conditions could emerge midweek in Northern Plains as weather conditions become colder. In other portions of the United States, violent...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Glaciers in Both Hemispheres Are Anticipated To Recede More Quickly Due to a Combination of Global Atmospheric Warming

According to one research, the combination of global atmospheric warming and westerly winds moving toward the poles would certainly accelerate the retreat of mountain glaciers in both hemispheres. The researchers linked global temperature and wind variations to glacier snowline heights in New Zealand's Southern Alps and Europe's Alps across nearly...

