natureworldnews.com
Siberia's Blast of Cold Air to Bring Intense and Freezing Weather to North America and Portions of US
The latest forecast showed that a blast of extremely cold air from Siberia would bring colder to freezing weather to North America and portions of the United States next week. The cold air is expected to remain this month. A recent forecast reported that the Northeast would expect widespread snow this week. A wintry weather could unload in portions of New York and Washington.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Twisters Strike Central US, EF2 Tornado Causes Damage in Oklahoma
Severe weather outbreak in the Central US led to a series of twisters hitting the region, including an EF2 tornado in Wayne, Oklahoma where it left a trail of destruction. The overnight Wayne tornado did not cause any casualties but damaged several structures when it struck the Oklahoma town in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13.
Production of Orange in Florida Could Reach at Lowest Level due to Severe Weather and Deadly Disease.
A recent news report said that the production of Florida's oranges or citrus is expected to decline at the lowest level due to the impact of severe weather conditions, hurricanes and disease. It was saddening as many farmers watched the citrus decline and fall to the ground after many months...
Knowing Tornado Watches and Warnings Could Help Prepare for Severe Weather Conditions, Forecast Recommends
With the threat of tornadoes and twisters, it is important to know tornado watches and warnings that could help motorists and people prepare for severe weather conditions. Tornadoes and twisters could be extremely dangerous, leaving widespread damage and deaths. It is a life-threatening situation and every minute matters in preparation.
Scientists Found a Coal Seam Full of Ancient Tetrapod Bones Cooked at 350 Degrees Celsius 300 Million Years Ago
The bones of an ancient tetrapod that lived 300 million years ago were found in a coal seam by experts, and the bones were said to have been cooked at 350 degrees. Ancient bone preservation is an amazing occurrence. These remains can be preserved so exceptionally well that their internal structure is unaltered, especially in a specific kind of sedimentary fossil bed known as a Lagerstätte.
Storm Hazards and Snow Storms Could Affect Over 15 Million People in the US, Forecast Advisory Warns
A recent report warned storm hazards and snow storms could affect over 15 million people in the United States this week. Early December was challenging for some portions of the US as severe weather conditions with a mixture of snow and rain unloaded in the Northeast, West Coast, South Central US and Midwest.
U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
Shetland, Scotland Residents Suffer Power Outages as Heavy Snowstorm Damage Power Lines; Some Residents Could Still Have No Power Until Week's End
A news report said that residents in Shetland suffered from significant power outages as the snowstorms damaged power lines in the area. The report also added that some residents in the area will have no power until this week as power lines begin restoring power. Previous reports said that a...
Indonesia's Target Climate Goals to Curb Global Warming Insufficient: Global Research Coalition
Climate change and global warming have been a recurring theme when it comes to the potential catastrophic destruction of the world's environment on land, water, or the atmosphere in the coming decades. In recent years, scientists used climate models to show that rising temperatures and global sea-level rise at an...
Noise Pollution in Hong Kong Is Drowning Out Dolphins
The subtropical sea that surrounds Hong Kong is a raucous area, with high-speed ferries whisking time-pressed entrepreneurs to meetings in towers, a continual stream of enormous freight ships, and unending coastal development. The biggest isolated population of Chinese white dolphins (Sousa chinensis) is probably found in the Pearl River Delta,...
Christmas Asteroid Doesn't Pose Any Danger as it Reaches Closer Approach to Earth, Report Says
According to a recent report, a large asteroid did not pose any threat as it reached a close approach, which could become visible this week. Many families have been preparing for the Christmas Holiday and decorations since December began. Malls and stores are expected to be packed with buyers as the Christmas rush comes near.
Millions of People in the United States Will Be Affected by Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions
Wednesday, the catastrophic storm system that demolished houses in the South threatened additional tornadoes, freezing rain, hazardous travel, and power disruptions. At least two people have been killed as a severe winter storm rolls east over the United States, unleashing tornadoes in the south and blanketing others in snow. A...
How Gannets Thrive Dealing with Threats of Warming Sea Temperatures
A recent report showed how northern gannets on the Quebec isle thrived in populations despite the threat of climate change and the warming of oceans. Climate change and human-caused activities have been major concerns because of the impact on oceans and the rapid warming of sea temperatures. According to a...
Yellow Snow, Ice Warning Extends to North-east England, Northern Scotland Until Friday; School Suspensions, Travel Delays Possible
As the temperatures dropped at night, the latest weather forecast said Met Office extended the yellow snow and ice warning advisories to North-east England and Northern Scotland, which could be noticeable until Friday. The colder weather in the UK has been challenging as the temperature becomes colder at night. Although...
Snow and Ice Start Causing Travel Interruption Across the UK, While Winter Storms Cause Flight Cancellations Across the United States
Heavy snow fell in Scotland, the southeast and eastern parts of England, and caused delays in the road, rail, and air travel. Schools were forced to close from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. On Tuesday morning, the Met Office issued new snow and ice warnings for large parts of the...
Northeast Winter Storm: Freezing Rain, Snow, and Ice Pummel Virginia to New York
The massive winter storm system responsible for bringing freezing rain, heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and icy conditions for several days in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will start to weaken by late afternoon on Friday, December 16, according to US weather authorities. However, it will spread to the Northeast US where a similar storm pummeled areas from Virginia to New York.
Widespread Power Outages Reported in Portions of the Northern Plains and Minnesota as Blizzard Conditions and Heavy Snow Unload
The blizzard conditions and heavy snow unloaded in portions of the Northern Plains caused widespread power outages, significant travel disruptions and many stranded. Early this week, a forecast warned blizzard conditions could emerge midweek in Northern Plains as weather conditions become colder. In other portions of the United States, violent...
New Orleans Could Suffer from Hail, Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, and Flash Flooding by Wednesday Night
A severe weather alert was issued by US meteorologists for New Orleans, where hail, tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding could occur on two rounds from Tuesday to Wednesday night, December 13 to December 14. During this period, damage to infrastructure and disruption of local travel is expected in the...
Mountain Glaciers in Both Hemispheres Are Anticipated To Recede More Quickly Due to a Combination of Global Atmospheric Warming
According to one research, the combination of global atmospheric warming and westerly winds moving toward the poles would certainly accelerate the retreat of mountain glaciers in both hemispheres. The researchers linked global temperature and wind variations to glacier snowline heights in New Zealand's Southern Alps and Europe's Alps across nearly...
