The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Jane Fonda Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission
“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," said the veteran actor, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating
Courtesy of Jesse Metcalfe/Instagram It’s over. Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have called it quits after more than two years of dating, a source tells Us Weekly. While the pair seemingly no longer follow each other on Instagram the insider tells Us that they remain “amicable” despite their split. Metcalfe, 44, and Clark, 29, were first […]
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon...
Harper's Bazaar
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Prove They’re Style Mavens in Contrasting Plaid Winter Coats
Etiquette Lessons We've Learned From the Royals Etiquette Lessons We've Learned From the Royals. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie just showed off their differing styles by wearing two sophisticated takes on plaid. The royal sisters made a fashion-filled appearance today at Westminster Abbey, where they are among the attendees for...
Trevor Noah to host the 65th annual Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy has tapped comedian Trevor Noah to host the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Got a Text from Prince William On-Camera After His Oprah Interview
The second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries dove into their decision to sit down with Oprah for a bombshell interview, but it also featured some pretty interesting BTS footage. First of all, viewers got an inside look at Meghan Markle reading Buckingham Palace's statement about the interview...
Scarlett Johansson says she was 'groomed' for 'bombshell' roles
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about some of her early roles.
Harper's Bazaar
Pippa Middleton Matches Older Sister Kate in a Wine-Colored Coat Dress
Pippa Middleton seems to be finding fashion inspiration in a quintessential staple often seen in her older sister's wardrobe. Tonight, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as royal-in-law Zara Phillips, for the Together at Christmas carol service, hosted by Princess Kate. Pippa's...
