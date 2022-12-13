Residents and visitors to downtown Branson have a different option when they just want to get their hands on a good sandwich. Craigg’s Cold Cuts opened in March 2022 next door to Dick’s 5 & 10 on Main Street in downtown Branson. The location at 109A West Main became available when Sue Wolfe, who had operated her jewelry repair and design business in that location for 32 years, announced she was retiring and closed the business in August 2021.

