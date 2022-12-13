Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Gifting Show blesses more than 40 foster families
More than 40 area foster and adoptive families took part in the 9th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show on Monday, Dec. 12. Hosted by the Joyful Heart Music Foundation, the annual production was once again featured at the Branson Famous Theatre. As a part of the show, nearly 300 attendees were treated to the musical, vocal, poetic and/or comedic talents of Harmony Trio, Jim Barber, Aliana Good, Gary Dooms, Dylan Pratt, Penny Cardin-Loden, and Randy Plummer.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Red wreath tradition continues at Stone County Fire District
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is continuing the holiday tradition of the red Christmas wreath. The SSCFPD asks the community to help keep their wreath’s lights red this season, according to SSCFPD Fire Inspector Dylan Honea. “This holiday season the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Eastern Star of Kimberling City donates to school Backpack Program
The Blue Eye School District’s Backpack program recently received a gift from the Kimberling City Eastern Star and Masonic Home of Missouri. The Kimberling City Eastern Star Chapter 164, in partnership with the Masonic Home of Missouri presented the Blue Eye R-V Schools a check in the amount of $4,451.10 for their Backpack Program.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson FFA helps feed over 12,000 seniors
The Branson High School Future Farmers of America helped feed more than 12,000 area seniors during a volunteer opportunity with Ozarks Food Harvest. Branson’s FFA students worked together to pack 18 pallets of boxed meals tailored for senior citizens across the region. “We were invited to volunteer by the...
cassville-democrat.com
A sea of yellow on the way
The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day
The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Craigg’s develops deli deliciousness downtown
Residents and visitors to downtown Branson have a different option when they just want to get their hands on a good sandwich. Craigg’s Cold Cuts opened in March 2022 next door to Dick’s 5 & 10 on Main Street in downtown Branson. The location at 109A West Main became available when Sue Wolfe, who had operated her jewelry repair and design business in that location for 32 years, announced she was retiring and closed the business in August 2021.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce wins awards
A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022. Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table...
KYTV
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gloria Ellen King
Gloria Ellen King entered into rest on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 82 in Branson. She was born July 2, 1940 in Flat Rock, Michigan. She was the daughter of Roy & Mary Jane Evans. She married Bob King and was a devoted wife. Gloria moved to Branson from Woodhaven, Michigan. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed crafting as well. Gloria loved reading and playing Bingo with friends.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson, Missouri in the 1940’s and 50’s - Part 2: The Branson Landscape
This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy J. Howard about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It has been divided into two parts. This is part two.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home. We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners. Shelter...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth FFA student wins speech competition
A Forsyth student took home the first place title in the Missouri Farm Bureau FFA Speech Contest. According to a press release from the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Companies, Madilyn Cook, of Forsyth, won first place in the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) FFA Speech Contest, earning a plaque, $150 for her and $150 for her chapter at Forsyth High School. Cook is the daughter of Ashlae and Larry Cook.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Skaggs Foundation awards 23 scholarships
The Skaggs Foundation is helping 23 area college students have a much merrier Christmas. The foundation announced the awarding of nearly $20,000 in scholarships to almost two dozen students pursuing or furthering their careers in the healthcare field. The scholarships will pay for instruction during the Spring 2023 semester. One...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New principal named at Reeds Spring Primary
Reeds Spring Primary School will have a new principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The current principal, Mrs. Karen Murray, is retiring at the end of this school year. Her replacement has been named. Mrs. Adria Simkins will take over as principal at Reeds Spring Primary School at the start of the next school year.
Tanger Outlets Branson Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Branson is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Ozarks area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Vera Bradley, Banana Republic and Simply Southern – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
Highlandville police chief’s home burns in overnight fire
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Four agencies battled a house fire in Nixa early Friday morning, led by the Ozark Fire Protection District with assistance from Nixa, Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield. When KOLR10 crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the area near Combs Road and North Road in Christian County was blocked off. Heavy smoke […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November. Highlights Include:. School starts on Tuesday,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crane students place in air rifle competition
Two Crane middle school students take aim and bring home trophies. Crane Elementary students placed in the Student Air Rifle State Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaidyn Rasmussen and Colton Strobeck both had great showings. Rasmussen took 2nd place in the middle school girls category. Strobeck took 2nd in middle school boys category.
