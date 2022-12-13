ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Gifting Show blesses more than 40 foster families

More than 40 area foster and adoptive families took part in the 9th Annual Branson Family Gifting Show on Monday, Dec. 12. Hosted by the Joyful Heart Music Foundation, the annual production was once again featured at the Branson Famous Theatre. As a part of the show, nearly 300 attendees were treated to the musical, vocal, poetic and/or comedic talents of Harmony Trio, Jim Barber, Aliana Good, Gary Dooms, Dylan Pratt, Penny Cardin-Loden, and Randy Plummer.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Red wreath tradition continues at Stone County Fire District

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is continuing the holiday tradition of the red Christmas wreath. The SSCFPD asks the community to help keep their wreath’s lights red this season, according to SSCFPD Fire Inspector Dylan Honea. “This holiday season the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is...
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Eastern Star of Kimberling City donates to school Backpack Program

The Blue Eye School District’s Backpack program recently received a gift from the Kimberling City Eastern Star and Masonic Home of Missouri. The Kimberling City Eastern Star Chapter 164, in partnership with the Masonic Home of Missouri presented the Blue Eye R-V Schools a check in the amount of $4,451.10 for their Backpack Program.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson FFA helps feed over 12,000 seniors

The Branson High School Future Farmers of America helped feed more than 12,000 area seniors during a volunteer opportunity with Ozarks Food Harvest. Branson’s FFA students worked together to pack 18 pallets of boxed meals tailored for senior citizens across the region. “We were invited to volunteer by the...
BRANSON, MO
cassville-democrat.com

A sea of yellow on the way

The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day

The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Craigg’s develops deli deliciousness downtown

Residents and visitors to downtown Branson have a different option when they just want to get their hands on a good sandwich. Craigg’s Cold Cuts opened in March 2022 next door to Dick’s 5 & 10 on Main Street in downtown Branson. The location at 109A West Main became available when Sue Wolfe, who had operated her jewelry repair and design business in that location for 32 years, announced she was retiring and closed the business in August 2021.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce wins awards

A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022. Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
HARRISON, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Gloria Ellen King

Gloria Ellen King entered into rest on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 82 in Branson. She was born July 2, 1940 in Flat Rock, Michigan. She was the daughter of Roy & Mary Jane Evans. She married Bob King and was a devoted wife. Gloria moved to Branson from Woodhaven, Michigan. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed crafting as well. Gloria loved reading and playing Bingo with friends.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth FFA student wins speech competition

A Forsyth student took home the first place title in the Missouri Farm Bureau FFA Speech Contest. According to a press release from the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Companies, Madilyn Cook, of Forsyth, won first place in the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) FFA Speech Contest, earning a plaque, $150 for her and $150 for her chapter at Forsyth High School. Cook is the daughter of Ashlae and Larry Cook.
FORSYTH, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Skaggs Foundation awards 23 scholarships

The Skaggs Foundation is helping 23 area college students have a much merrier Christmas. The foundation announced the awarding of nearly $20,000 in scholarships to almost two dozen students pursuing or furthering their careers in the healthcare field. The scholarships will pay for instruction during the Spring 2023 semester. One...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New principal named at Reeds Spring Primary

Reeds Spring Primary School will have a new principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The current principal, Mrs. Karen Murray, is retiring at the end of this school year. Her replacement has been named. Mrs. Adria Simkins will take over as principal at Reeds Spring Primary School at the start of the next school year.
REEDS SPRING, MO
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Branson Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Branson is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Ozarks area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Vera Bradley, Banana Republic and Simply Southern – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash

A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Highlandville police chief’s home burns in overnight fire

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Four agencies battled a house fire in Nixa early Friday morning, led by the Ozark Fire Protection District with assistance from Nixa, Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield. When KOLR10 crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the area near Combs Road and North Road in Christian County was blocked off. Heavy smoke […]
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane students place in air rifle competition

Two Crane middle school students take aim and bring home trophies. Crane Elementary students placed in the Student Air Rifle State Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaidyn Rasmussen and Colton Strobeck both had great showings. Rasmussen took 2nd place in the middle school girls category. Strobeck took 2nd in middle school boys category.
CRANE, MO

