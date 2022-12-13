ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC

London International Horse Show: Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale win dressage World Cup

World champions Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale won the Dressage World Cup freestyle with a new personal best at the London International Horse Show. Great Britain's Fry scored a total of 90.995% on the 11-year-old stallion, just 2% away from the world record set by six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro in 2014.
BBC

Paraglider Martin Dyer died doing what he loved, says daughter

A former footballer who died in a paragliding accident told his family "if I die, at least I die doing what I love", his daughter has said. Martin Dyer, 55, from Rhewl in Denbighshire, died after a crash near Annecy in the French Alps last July. Beth Woolford, one of...
BBC

Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later

The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...

