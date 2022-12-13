Read full article on original website
Related
Musk lifts Twitter suspensions of journalists: ‘People have spoken’
Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter accounts of a half dozen journalists who had been briefly suspended for showing how to track the location of the billionaire’s private jet. The move to lift the bans early Saturday came after Musk faced a firestorm of criticism from prominent political figures, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, for suspending the accounts. The Twitter CEO said he allowed the users back on the platform based on the results of a 24-hour Twitter survey that he posted Thursday night where he asked if the accounts should be reinstated immediately or in...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A food fight is raging over what we can and can't call 'meat'
Startups that make plant-based foods are battling the meat lobby for the right to describe their products as bacon, burgers or steak. La Vie, Meatless Farm and Huera are among those facing legal challenges.
PC Magazine
Grab a Lifetime Subscription to FlashBooks for 20% Off
Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions by opening a floodgate of easily digestible expert advice for your business or personal life. Tap into core concepts of top business and self-help books in 20 minutes or less with a lifetime subscription to FlashBooks Business Book Summaries, on sale now for $99.99.
PC Magazine
Buying Presents? How to Keep Holiday Gifts a Secret in the Digital Age
In simpler times, keeping a present secret merely involved having a solid hiding place in your closet or garage. In the digital age of shared shopping lists and texting gift ideas back and forth, though, it’s much easier for people to catch a glimpse of an incoming notification or open tab. Birthday gifts, surprise parties, Christmas presents, retirement celebrations, and many other special moments can be ruined by a stray message. But there are ways to keep your purchase history away from prying eyes.
Harry and Meghan ‘will get invites to King Charles’ coronation’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the couple’s public criticism of the royal family in their new Netflix series, reports suggest.The six-part series Harry & Meghan sees Prince Harry describe a “terrifying” meeting about his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals. He claimed his brother, the Prince of Wales, screamed at him and his father said “things that just simply weren’t true”, as the late Queen “quietly [sat] there”.The palace has remained silent in the face of the claims and the King and Prince William have both...
Comments / 0