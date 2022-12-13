Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at the New adidas adiFOM SLTN
When adidas unveiled its new adiFOM umbrella, it launched as a fresh start for the footwear giant, taking elements from its YEEZY creations to present futuristic designs with neutral color palettes and rugged silhouettes. This was best seen with adidas’ recently-dropped adiFOM Q which shows a strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR with exoskeleton features and chiseled side panels.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
hypebeast.com
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
hypebeast.com
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 37 Hops Into the "Year of the Rabbit" Celebration
To kick off the new year, Jordan Brand has prepared a footwear capsule that celebrates Chinese New Year. Previously, colorways including an Air Jordan 1 Low OG limited to 5,000 numbered pairs have surfaced as part of the collection and now an Air Jordan 37 has been revealed with a themed colorway.
hypebeast.com
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reunite to Produce a New Apparel Collection
In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Y-3 Qasa High "Triple Black" is Re-Releasing
Continuing to celebrate 20 years of its Y-3 partnership with Yohji Yamamoto, adidas is now set to bring back its popular Qasa High footwear model in “Triple Black.” Standing as a signature footwear silhouette from the partnership, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High “Triple Black” is beloved for its futuristic design and minimalist monotone coloring.
hypebeast.com
Fleece Swooshes Hit the Nike Dunk Low "Worn Blue"
Will continue to push out Dunk Low colorways in the foreseeable future and has already made it clear that the silhouette will continue to dominate shelves in 2023. Official images of the Nike Dunk Low “Worn Blue” have recently surfaced and is set to land at retailers in the forthcoming year.
hypebeast.com
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
hypebeast.com
The Popular "Panda" Palette Touches Down on the Nike Dunk Mid
In the sphere of mainstream sneaker palettes, few have surged in popularity quite like the “Panda” color scheme which has been made famous by the. Dunk Low and Dunk High — both of which have seen more restocks than we can keep track of at this point. And now, the black and white color-blocking is being transferred over to the Nike Dunk Mid.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Full New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack"
Making its debut in 2009, New Balance’s 1906R silhouette has pushed into the footwear market this year, dominating shelves far and wide with various makeovers, from the vibrant “Neon Lights” pair to many Cordura renditions. The highly-anticipated “Protection Pack” recently made its first appearance and now receives a closer look with four rumored colorways.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her"
While Jordan Brand still has a couple of weeks of 2022 to get through, the brand is already strategizing its releases for the first few months of the new year. One standout on its calendar for January is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which — after surfacing on the Internet towards the tail end of November — has been officially unveiled by Nike.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Inside Out" Series Gets Earthy Makeover
Debuting at the beginning of 2022, Jordan Brand brought yet another twist to its founding sneaker, the Air Jordan 1. Named the “Inside Out” series, the Air Jordan 1 Low and Mid have been outfitted in various deconstructed looks under the theme. Previously, color inclusions have ranged from white to dark gray and navy. Now, earth tones make an appearance on the low-top silhouette.
Comments / 0