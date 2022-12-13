Read full article on original website
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a Southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel on Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Staff members and juveniles were hurt in a violent incident at a...
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington. Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning. ”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having...
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week
(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
Keian Worrix shines in Bears’ rout of Campbellsville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In their best shooting performance of the season, UPIKE men’s basketball dominated Campbellsville 92-59 Thursday evening. The Bears shot 58 percent from the floor, including 59 percent from three. Led by Teddy Parham Jr. with 20 points on 7-10 shooting, UPIKE connected on 34 of...
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts. “We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said. With some hot cider,...
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother. Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary. In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they...
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
Officials looking for missing Bell County man
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Several apartments heavily damaged following early morning fire in Middlesboro
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three families are looking for a place to live after an early morning fire forced them from their homes. Officials with the Middlesboro Fire Department tell WYMT they were called to the Queensbury Apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Friday. Crews fought the fire for several...
Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child. The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard. Police said...
Reward offered for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office offered a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Danielle Kelly’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash.
