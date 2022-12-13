Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
kalb.com
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
kalb.com
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
kalb.com
Bunkie Missing Person: Johnny Campbell
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: Johnny Campbell. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact BPD at 318-346-2664.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when
Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
kalb.com
Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Red River Parish man was arrested in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, who was wanted on attempted murder charges. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, they learned the vehicle’s license number was wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
cenlanow.com
Multiple pedestrians killed in last week’s Natchitoches Parish crash
Natchitoches Parish, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX.
kalb.com
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trial date was set for Markese Harrell, 27 of Alexandria, accused in connection with the death of an inmate while inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 19. Harrell will go to trial on March 6, 2023. He faces...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
