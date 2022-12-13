ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff

AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Bunkie Missing Person: Johnny Campbell

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: Johnny Campbell. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact BPD at 318-346-2664.
BUNKIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when

Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Red River Parish man was arrested in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, who was wanted on attempted murder charges. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, they learned the vehicle’s license number was wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
MAMOU, LA

