How Auburn's loss to Memphis affects their place in the latest ESPN BPI ranking

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, falling to Memphis, 82-73.

The loss to Memphis was tough, but not a terrible one, as Memphis had beaten two SEC squads prior to Saturday’s game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Auburn just had an off day, shooting just 38% from the field, being out-rebounded by 11, and not taking advantage of turnovers.

This week, Auburn gets back into the routine of playing two games per week, starting Wednesday against Georgia State. On Sunday, Auburn will begin its west coast road trip by facing USC.

Heading into the week, Auburn checks in at No. 21 in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings, dropping four spots over the last seven days. According to ESPN, The Men’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

Here is a look at how Auburn ranks in several major categories that the BPI measures heading into this week’s games.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chang/Getty Images

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chang/Getty Images

This week's schedule