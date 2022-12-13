ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Learning Bitcoin For Newbies In Fifteen Minutes

This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Holly Young, a builder within the Portuguese Bitcoin community. We’ve all been there. You’re at a social event and a friend, acquaintance or relative comes up to you and says “you were into Bitcoin, right?” You know you only have a brief period of their attention to give them an overview and pique their interest. So how can you give them an intelligible take on such a complex, multifaceted subject?
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And The Cardinal Virtues: How The Rabbit Hole Instills Virtuous Behavior

This is an opinion editorial by Mitchell Askew, a Christian, conservative Bitcoiner who produces Bitcoin-related research and social media content for Blockware Solutions. “You don’t change Bitcoin, Bitcoin changes you.”. This is one of many mantras circulating around the Bitcoin community. I am two years removed from the start...
The Independent

What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.Yet after two years as president, it's Joe Biden who is acting on those promises. He jokes that he's created an “infrastructure decade” after Trump merely managed a near parody of "infrastructure weeks." His legislative victories are not winning him votes from Trump loyalists or boosting his overall approval ratings. But they reflect a major pivot in how the government interacts with...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: A good piece of advice: Stay out of Russia

If there’s one clear lesson from the Brittney Griner/Paul Whelan controversy that’s keeping partisans in America’s culture wars all worked up, it’s this: Stay out of Russia. As my man Charles P. Pierce puts it in Esquire: “The government there appears to be operating on the same business plan as the drug cartels in this hemisphere, or the Somali ship hijackers: Grab up an influential hostage and get what you can in return.” Russia’s government is a criminal syndicate under Vladimir Putin. No foreigner, and...
Sturgis Journal

Cameron Brown: America’s Ghost of Christmas Future

Charles Dickens could not have imagined the enduring influence of his novella, “A Christmas Carol.” Its timeless message of redemption is rooted in the heart of the first Christmas. Each ghost Ebenezer Scrooge encounters builds the narrative to the ultimate denouement of a transformed life. The lessons learned from each spirit are lessons for individuals and nations alike. America’s "Ghost of Christmas Past" reveals a brave and gallant general crossing an ice-jammed river on his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Visiting El Salvador’s Slums, It’s Clear Bitcoin Country Must Go Further

This is an opinion editorial by Rikki, author and co-host of the “Bitcoin Italia,” and “Stupefatti” podcasts. He is one half of the Bitcoin Explorers, along with Laura, who chronicle Bitcoin adoption around the world, one country at a time. A few days before this writing,...

