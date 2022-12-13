He defeated former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in 2019 by unanimous decision. It was the one and only time any of undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce’s fights went the distance. The Londoner was last seen in October battling former world titlist Joseph Parker in a scheduled 12 rounder. The fight ended in the 11th, courtesy of a left hand Joyce hook. Now the 15-0 rising heavyweight is making it clear that he wants to face the division’s biggest names. That means the Londoner is eyeing the likes of Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk. What’s more, he wants to face one of the two current heavyweight titlists by summer – a time when one of the two men may well be the undisputed champion of the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO