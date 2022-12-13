Read full article on original website
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
Dmitry Bivol Reveals the Reason He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez at 168
In an interview with SI, Bivol made clear he wants the rematch at a new weight.
Boxing Insider
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
Former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua is on the hunt for a trainer. There’s nothing unique about his quest, of course. Fighters, often quite successful fighters, change trainers all the time – often to excellent results. Sugar Hill Steward for instance, turned Joshua’s countryman Tyson Fury into a wrecking machine. The same could be said for Abel Sanchez, who transformed Gennady Golovkin from an obscure European fighter into a middleweight terror. Indeed, there are endless examples of new trainers coming along and elevating the skills and careers of excellent fighters. The success rate, however, is far from one hundred percent.
Boxing Insider
Joe Joyce Targets The Big Names At Heavyweight
He defeated former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in 2019 by unanimous decision. It was the one and only time any of undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce’s fights went the distance. The Londoner was last seen in October battling former world titlist Joseph Parker in a scheduled 12 rounder. The fight ended in the 11th, courtesy of a left hand Joyce hook. Now the 15-0 rising heavyweight is making it clear that he wants to face the division’s biggest names. That means the Londoner is eyeing the likes of Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk. What’s more, he wants to face one of the two current heavyweight titlists by summer – a time when one of the two men may well be the undisputed champion of the world.
Boxing Insider
Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “I Ain’t All Talk. I’m Only Biting”
“I feel like my talent and my skills do enough,” Jaron “Boots” Ennis said to FightHype in a video interview posted on Wednesday. “I’m not with the talking.” With twenty-nine wins, no losses and twenty-seven knockouts on his resume, one might assume that Ennis could simply let his fists do the talking. This is the roaring 2020’s, however, an era where a big mouth is often more lucrative than big talent, which is probably at least part of the reason why Ennis has yet to throw down with one of the welterweight division’s big names.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
