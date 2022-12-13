Read full article on original website
Related
Best budget gifts for your sister
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some of which look much more expensive than they actually are. So whether you want something personalized so it’s one of a kind, funny because you and your sister have that sort of relationship or even just something nice that she’ll get a lot of use from, here are the best gifts to get your sister when you’re on a budget.
Great gifts for the husband who has everything
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything?. Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or to find him something that he truly needs that he doesn’t already have.
Best gifts for art majors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Invest in the artist in your life with gifts that motivate and inspire. The life of an art student is equal parts creative genius, commitment to craft, reliance on caffeine and sheer nerve. Apart from the creative challenges of producing art to maintain a GPA, art supplies are expensive. Then there are the usual stresses of college life: work-life balance, housing, socializing and remembering to feed yourself.
8 best gifts for runners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for your favorite runner? While running shoes make great gifts, they’re a highly personal purchase, so it’s often best to let runners choose their own. Instead, consider other gifts that support their active lifestyle. Casual and competitive...
20 best gifts for a college grad
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the right gift for a recent college grad is tough: you want something that is either sentimental or useful, or both. Either way, you want your gift to be special enough to properly commemorate the recipient’s accomplishment. We...
The best gifts you can buy on Amazon under $50 today
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s the thought that counts, not the dollar amount. In fact, it’s possible to spend too much money on a gift and make the recipient feel uncomfortable. Under $50 is a good target because it gives you enough room to purchase a useful, quality item, such as a journal or a waffle maker, without spending an excessive amount of money.
Tech gifts that will actually make life easier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy, sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.
Best gifts for hockey fans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hockey fans are passionate about the game and aren’t shy about showing their love for their favorite team. They typically already have all the latest gear, which makes shopping for them difficult, but by going off the beaten path and getting a little clever, you’ll be able to find them the perfect gift that they don’t already own.
Best unique Star Wars gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re buying a gift for a diehard “Star Wars” fan, prepare for hyperspeed, because you’re about to search the galaxy for toys, memorabilia and collectibles galore. For the “Star Wars” fan who has everything, you’re...
15 creative gifts artists are sure to love
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder, knitter, photographer or craftsperson. From art supplies and equipment to art-inspired home goods, games and accessories, you can find a unique gift for any creative connoisseur. Choosing from all the options can make a simple gift card look tempting. But no matter what you choose, a true artist will appreciate the creativity behind your gift, whether it’s a whimsical trinket, new tools or an inspirational book. If you’re on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.
Best White Elephant gift
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point is...
Best leather laptop backpack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your laptop safe from bumps, drops and water is critical if you want it to last a long time. There are plenty of fabric backpacks to choose from, but none of them can ever match up to the stylish looks of a solid leather backpack.
Best ‘Octonauts’ toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Octonauts are the perfect animated adventure buddies for kids who love to learn about ocean animals. Your child can interact with their favorite characters with toys including plush figures, playsets that transform and pullback vehicles. For a toy your child can add to as they explore the Octonauts’ world, the “Octonauts: Above and Beyond” Octopod Playset is the best.
9 best radiant heaters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the days get colder and your utility bills soar, it’s a good idea to have extra heating help on hand. Radiant heaters are a great solution for times when you need more warmth but don’t want to turn up the thermostat. They heat up a space more quickly and are the perfect option for people who don’t want the noise (and dust) of a fan. And because they won’t dry out a room like other heating options, they can help maintain good respiratory health during the colder months.
Best ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For over 10 years, Funko’s vinyl figurines have delighted fans of film, TV, music and all areas of pop culture. The small, adorable collectibles are a popular way to express love and support, whether you own just a couple or hundreds. With so many drawn from countless stories, there are Funko Pop toys for all to enjoy, including fans of beloved Disney animated movies.
Best tech organizer
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You might have an extensive home collection of all sorts of electronic devices or are in need of a way to conveniently organize and store your seemingly innumerable charging cable while you travel. Whatever the case, consider the purchase of a humble but incredibly useful tech organizer that can prevent unnecessary frustrations like not having the right cable or tangled cables. With your valuable equipment and accessories safely stored away in the handsome Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer, you can rest assured that everything will remain exactly the way you organized it in the first place.
Best Buzz Lightyear toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your child loves the animated world of “Toy Story” or the newer “Lightyear” origin-story film, introducing these characters to their play is a great way to connect with their interests. You can find toys with the original Buzz design or ones that use the new movie’s modern character. Some even let your child imagine themselves as the space hero.
Best kids’ fitness tracker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Learning healthy habits early in life helps set kids up for a more active future. Kids’ fitness trackers can help encourage kids to be more active or let parents get an idea of how active their children are throughout the day.
How to save the most on Apple, Samsung, Google and other best-brand products this season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Last month, retailers offered some pretty phenomenal deals on Black Friday. You could get everything from an Apple TV device to an Xbox console at a substantial discount. The good news is if you didn’t get all the items you wanted on Black Friday, you didn’t miss out. Smart shoppers can still save on name-brand products right up until Christmas.
Best winter gloves
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter around the corner, it’s time to take inventory of our winter apparel and make a list of the items we still need to keep us warm. Between winter gloves getting a lot of use or one of them mysteriously running away, it seems like winter gloves are always on the list.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0