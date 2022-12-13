After winning a State Championship a year ago, the North Broward Prep hockey team has resurfaced better than ever. Through their first 14 games, the Eagles have a record of 13-0-1. The only game they didn’t win was a 4-4 tie against Cypress Bay High School with the Eagles down eight players. They have also outscored their opponents 135-15 this year.

