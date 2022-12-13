ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

The Friendship Circle Holds 3K Walk and Fun Day in Parkland

The Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach is hosting a 3k walk and fun day at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. Held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the event will feature a variety of activities, including a moon bounce, an America’s Got Talent show, a petting zoo, and more. All funds raised will benefit individuals with disabilities.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Library Holds Free Screening of “The Holiday”

The Parkland Library invites residents to a viewing and discussion of “The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. The Holiday is a seasonal romantic comedy written and directed by Nancy Meyers that tells the story of two heartbroken women who arrange a home exchange to escape the holiday season.
PARKLAND, FL
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
City of Parkland Offering 2 Scholarships for High School Seniors

The City of Parkland is excited to announce that it is offering two scholarships for local high school seniors. These scholarships allow high-achieving students to continue their education and pursue their dreams. The first scholarship is the Community Advisory Board Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students with a cumulative...
PARKLAND, FL
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break

Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer Invites Community to Holiday Champagne Tasting Event

A Coral Springs watering hole welcomes residents to celebrate the joy of the holiday season by taste-testing an assortment of champagnes. Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer welcomes the community on Saturday, December 17, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to its Champagne Tasting event in the outdoor space surrounding its 6240 Coral Ridge Drive #109 location in Coral Springs.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
