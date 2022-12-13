Read full article on original website
North Broward Prep Hockey Breaks the Ice with an Incredible Season (So far!)
After winning a State Championship a year ago, the North Broward Prep hockey team has resurfaced better than ever. Through their first 14 games, the Eagles have a record of 13-0-1. The only game they didn’t win was a 4-4 tie against Cypress Bay High School with the Eagles down eight players. They have also outscored their opponents 135-15 this year.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Beats 2 Undefeated Teams This Week
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer team had a triumphant week, scoring two impressive victories against formidable opponents. The Eagles started it off by handing Pembroke Pines Charter their first loss in their sixth game with a 2-0 win. Grace Dykstra scored both goals to give her ten on the season, while Ella Stevens recorded a shutout in net.
Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund Boosts Marjory Stoneman Douglas Band with $25,000 Matching Donation
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band received a boost in funding thanks to the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund. On Thursday, the nonprofit announced it was matching $25,000 in donations to the band between now and June. This follows a previous $25,000 donation made last year...
Texas Fusion and Churrasco “Meat” at The BBQ Boutique in Coconut Creek
Their slogan, “Where people come to meat,” is this barbecue restaurant and retail shop’s clever slogan, fitting for a cozy establishment with plentiful meat options, various alcohol selections, kitchen supplies, and an inviting dining area. Tucked away in a quiet shopping center, The BBQ Boutique is located...
The Friendship Circle Holds 3K Walk and Fun Day in Parkland
The Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach is hosting a 3k walk and fun day at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. Held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the event will feature a variety of activities, including a moon bounce, an America’s Got Talent show, a petting zoo, and more. All funds raised will benefit individuals with disabilities.
Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre Presents ‘The Selfish Giant’ At The Parkland Library
The Parkland Library invites residents to see Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Selfish Giant, the story of a giant with a garden of peach trees who learns to share. Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre offers original adaptations of classic children’s stories and tours...
Parkland Library Holds Free Screening of “The Holiday”
The Parkland Library invites residents to a viewing and discussion of “The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. The Holiday is a seasonal romantic comedy written and directed by Nancy Meyers that tells the story of two heartbroken women who arrange a home exchange to escape the holiday season.
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
City of Parkland Offering 2 Scholarships for High School Seniors
The City of Parkland is excited to announce that it is offering two scholarships for local high school seniors. These scholarships allow high-achieving students to continue their education and pursue their dreams. The first scholarship is the Community Advisory Board Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students with a cumulative...
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break
Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
Young Jewish Professionals Holds ‘Chanukah on the Ranch’ Celebration
Young Jewish Professionals of Broward invites others to a celebration of Chanukah. Chanukah on the Ranch takes place at the sprawling Apache Sunsets Horse Rescue located at 5401 Godfrey Road in Parkland on Monday, December 19, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Organized by Young Jewish Professionals, a not-for-profit...
Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns on Dec. 18 with Over 120 Vendors
The Parkland Farmers’ Market is returning on Sunday, December 18, with a craft fair just in time for the holiday season. The market is a great opportunity for residents to connect with one another and support local vendors. Located at the Parkland Equestrian Center, the market is scheduled to...
Bring a Shelter Pet by Home for a Holidays with a Sleepover
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and loved ones. But what about the furry friends who have no one to spend the season with? That’s where the Humane Society of Broward County comes in. Starting Monday, December 19, select pets will be available for holiday sleepovers, giving...
Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer Invites Community to Holiday Champagne Tasting Event
A Coral Springs watering hole welcomes residents to celebrate the joy of the holiday season by taste-testing an assortment of champagnes. Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer welcomes the community on Saturday, December 17, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to its Champagne Tasting event in the outdoor space surrounding its 6240 Coral Ridge Drive #109 location in Coral Springs.
Friendship Circle’s ‘Chanukah On The Farm’ Celebration Provides Family-Friendly Holiday Fun
Friendship Circle invites the Parkland community to a celebration in support of those with special needs during the holiday season. The Chanukah on the Farm event takes place at Friendship Circle Campus, located at 7170 Loxahatchee Road, on December 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. According to event organizers, guests can expect...
Parkland Crime Update: Child Injured After Pulling Down Soccer Goal Post
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 12, 2022. Criminal Mischief. On 12/08/2022, on Upper Ridge Dr., an unknown suspect knocked over the victim’s mailbox, causing damage. Information. On...
Artist Nava Lundy Paintings on Display at the Parkland Library
Throughout December, the Parkland Library will display paintings by local artist Nava Lundy. The Parkland Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is no price for admission. Lundy, who Parkland Talk featured in 2019,...
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
Wow Tasting Experience Brings 50 Varieties of Whiskey From Around the World to Parkland
Parkland residents are invited to a holiday celebration of spirits, fare, music, and people, with a portion of the proceeds donated to children battling cancer. The WoW Tasting Experience takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 5 p.m. inside the MiraLago Clubhouse, located at 8955 Miralago Drive in Parkland. Wonders...
