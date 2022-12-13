TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.

COFFEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO