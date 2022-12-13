ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Meeting Trixie the library cat

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. -- Trixie is not your typical library employee. She's at first thought to be a stray, but one quick inquiry will tell you that she's simply the library cat. Patrons love her! They'll pet her and talk to her. Plus she's an important part of Christmas at the Independence library.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fortscott.biz

What’s Happening in Fort Scott

Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Pete's celebrates funds raised for local CASA Organizations

PARSONS, Kan. - Pete's today hosted an awards ceremony in Parsons, Kansas to celebrate funds raised that benefit children in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The fundraiser is held in Pete's Locations throughout the Month of October, according to officials. Because Pete's has locations in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, funds raised...
PARSONS, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Preschool to Move to the Former Mercy Building in August 2023

The plans are getting close to being finalized for the Fort Scott Preschool move to the former Mercy Hospital building at 401 Woodland Hills. It currently is located at 409 S. “We are planning to open the preschool at the new site in August,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Pitt State holds its graduation commencement

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pitt State students are moving on to the next phase of their life. The university held its Fall Commencement Ceremony. A total of 316 undergrads and 242 grad students were be honored.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
YATES CENTER, KS
fortscott.biz

Aunt Toadies Restaurant Changed Ownership

Larry and Mary Jane McHenry started transferring ownership of Aunt Toadies Restaurant in October, 2022. The restaurant is located on Fort Scott’s east side at 1411 E. Wall. Aunt Toadies has been in business almost 20 years. “Our original plan was to get the restaurant to this point and...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says

Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Get the firewood: Worst of winter (so far) on way

The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter. AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins

Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy

Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE

