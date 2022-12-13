ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Arrival of Migrants Stretching Denver's Homelessness Resources

As cold weather continues to engulf the Mile High City, the City of Denver has begun to face a homeless shelter crunch due to the arrival of more than 900 migrants over the last few months. "Now, [with] hundreds and hundreds of people arriving, that’s more than we have margins...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Where to Find the Strongest Beers Made in Colorado

During a typical night out to a brewery, many drinkers might consider an 8 to 10 percent ABV beer strong. Perhaps a special bottle of even stronger beer will be available to go, one closer to 12 or even 15 percent ABV. But there are offerings beyond this level, made by a select few dedicated producers, for a growing number of passionate drinkers eager to dive into the complexity of such monster beers.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado's Cannabis Christmas Gift Guide

Legal cannabis has been around long enough in Colorado that we can buy novelty presents and sensible gifts for everyone from a stoner roommate to an experimenting grandmother. Edibles are getting more precise and deluxe, cookbooks have moved on from cannabutter, and vaporizers have reached points of convenience and usability that we've never seen before.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Westword

Aspergillus, Mold and Yeast Cause Latest Marijuana Recall

Colorado marijuana regulators have issued a recall on marijuana flower produced by Rivus Fine Cannabis, a wholesale grower. The recall, issued December 15 by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and state Department of Public Health and Environment, lists potential unsafe levels of mold and yeast, as well as aspergillus, a fungus that can cause respiratory infections, as the reasons behind the recall.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO

