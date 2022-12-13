Read full article on original website
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
thetrek.co
Deep Hiking: India “Diagonal” Wood May Be the First To Complete the “Colorado X”
It was 2020 and life was staring India Wood in the face. She’d exhausted herself trying to find an agent for her memoir and just closed her business-research firm after 15 years. Her children were grown. “I feel so stuck. I have no income. I’m a failure as a...
Westword
Arrival of Migrants Stretching Denver's Homelessness Resources
As cold weather continues to engulf the Mile High City, the City of Denver has begun to face a homeless shelter crunch due to the arrival of more than 900 migrants over the last few months. "Now, [with] hundreds and hundreds of people arriving, that’s more than we have margins...
Westword
Where to Find the Strongest Beers Made in Colorado
During a typical night out to a brewery, many drinkers might consider an 8 to 10 percent ABV beer strong. Perhaps a special bottle of even stronger beer will be available to go, one closer to 12 or even 15 percent ABV. But there are offerings beyond this level, made by a select few dedicated producers, for a growing number of passionate drinkers eager to dive into the complexity of such monster beers.
Westword
Colorado's Cannabis Christmas Gift Guide
Legal cannabis has been around long enough in Colorado that we can buy novelty presents and sensible gifts for everyone from a stoner roommate to an experimenting grandmother. Edibles are getting more precise and deluxe, cookbooks have moved on from cannabutter, and vaporizers have reached points of convenience and usability that we've never seen before.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
Westword
Aspergillus, Mold and Yeast Cause Latest Marijuana Recall
Colorado marijuana regulators have issued a recall on marijuana flower produced by Rivus Fine Cannabis, a wholesale grower. The recall, issued December 15 by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and state Department of Public Health and Environment, lists potential unsafe levels of mold and yeast, as well as aspergillus, a fungus that can cause respiratory infections, as the reasons behind the recall.
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
