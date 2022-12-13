Read full article on original website
Related
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
cbs7.com
Wish comes true for Greathouse student
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greathouse Elementary third-grader Austin Whitfield thought he was going to the cafeteria with his classmates Wednesday, Dec. 7, to receive an award, but instead a surprise was in store. Austin and his family learned that the Kids Wish Network granted his wish to visit Southern California....
New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!
Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
Now Open! Newest McDonald’s In Odessa Has Grand Opening At This Location!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is NOW open up here in West Texas! And, it all happened this Friday morning!. • GRAND OPENING FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in ODESSA!...
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Tragedy to Hope: Dog involved in deadly car accident flourishing with new family
MIDLAND, Texas — Dogs are one of the most lovable animals on the planet. They get you through the toughest moments of your life. When you’re feeling sad from a rough day, dogs are there as a shoulder to cry on. But what about when man's best friend...
Kids Can Eat Free And Take Pics This Saturday With Santa In Midland
You can take the kids out this Saturday morning to Tall City Meat Market in Midland. Kids 12 and under are welcome to come out to Tall City Meat Market this Saturday from 8 am -11 am to see and take pictures with Santa and all kids will get a free cinnamon roll. Cinnamon rolls will also be available to purchase for those over the age of 12. At Tall City Meat Market located at 2909 N Big Spring St in Midland.
Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations
MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
UPDATE: Get Your Kids Ready! Urban Air In Midland Soft Opening And Grand Opening Have Been Set!
Urban Air Adventure Park is excited to announce the soft opening of the new Midland location at 4706 N Midkiff Rd Suite #1 in the former Stein Mart at the corner of Midkiff Rd and W Loop 250 N!. On Monday, December 19, Urban Air Adventure Park Midland will soft...
5.4 earthquake strikes near Midland exactly one month after last quake
MIDLAND, Texas — The USGS is reporting a 5.4 earthquake struck near Midland. The earthquake struck around 5:35 p.m. on Friday and was initially reported as a 5.3 but was later updated to a 5.4 before being downgraded to a 5.2, then upgraded back to a 5.4. People have...
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
cbs7.com
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of three charges; Murder, an Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for Murder and an Accident Involving Death. With an additional 20 years for Tampering with Evidence.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Rattles West Texas Friday
A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck a remote area outside the West Texas city of Midland Friday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred about 5:35 p.m. and was centered about 13 miles northwest of Midland at a depth of about 3 miles underground. There have been no...
cbs7.com
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: USGS updated the earthquake to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which they now say it was centered 13.6 miles NNW of Midland. It was located on Hwy 349 near the Midland-Martin County line. ****************************************************************************************************************************************************. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 earthquake occurred north of...
cbs7.com
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/14/22 - clipped version. Updated:...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22: Arctic air is moving into West Texas and dropping temperatures into the 40s for highs and the upper 20s for lows. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to the upper teens both Friday and Saturday morning so be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out doing those last-minute Christmas errands.
KSAT 12
Did party politics cost a Texas city manager and attorney their jobs?
LUBBOCK — When Progressive-era advocates pushed for municipal elections to be nonpartisan, they sought to remove party politics from local government. More than a century later, party politics appear to have seeped back into down-ballot races, injecting political ideology into municipal affairs in places like Odessa — an oil town in West Texas.
Nationwide Report
62-Year-Old Robert Redman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Neely Avenue and Cessna Dr.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0