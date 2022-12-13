You can take the kids out this Saturday morning to Tall City Meat Market in Midland. Kids 12 and under are welcome to come out to Tall City Meat Market this Saturday from 8 am -11 am to see and take pictures with Santa and all kids will get a free cinnamon roll. Cinnamon rolls will also be available to purchase for those over the age of 12. At Tall City Meat Market located at 2909 N Big Spring St in Midland.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO