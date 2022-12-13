Stocking Stuffers: Over 10 Presents That Are Perfect Add-Ons To Any Gift

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

Just in time for Christmas, HollywoodLife has found the best stocking stuffers that’ll make anyone believe Santa Claus was real all along. From beauty products to handy tools, these stocking stuffers are all thoughtful add-ons for any gift. Get out your shopping lists, because we’ve got a lot of presents to add to your holiday shopping list:

1. Bala Bangles 1 Pound

Bala Bangles have taken the world by storm not only because of their sleek design but because they’re easy-to-wear weights that allow you to work out from just about anywhere. We are loving these light pink one-pound weights that are made with recycled steel wrapped in soft silicone and can be attached via velcro. They come with a matching carrying case and they are the perfect stocking stuffer. $40, amazon.com

2. Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow

You’ve probably seen this little yellow star box all over your social media feeds and stars like Justin and Hailey Bieber have been spotted wearing the little yellow stars on their face. The stars are actually pimple patches made with 100% hydrocolloid to help shrink the size of your zit by absorbing moisture and reducing inflammation. $15, amazon.com

3. Burt’s Bees Hydration Station Set

This little holiday box contains Burt’s Bees body lotion, lip balm, and a cream cleanser. Each item has its own unique perks: the aloe & shea butter body lotion is super hydrating and soothing. Meanwhile, the cream cleanser is infused with aloe and is perfect for sensitive skin. Moisturizing your lips is just as important, and the unscented lip balm does exactly that with a generous amount of beeswax and vitamin E. $15, amazon.com

4. Avocado Heating Pad

We bet the person who has everything doesn’t have this avocado heating pad. This adorable microwavable pillow is designed to alleviate cramps and help you de-stress thanks to its lavender scent infusion (plus, just look at that adorable face). If avocados aren’t your speed, this heating pad comes in 11 other forms: an egg, fat cat, lucky cat, peach, pizza, rainbow, seal pup, sloth, teddy beat, Christmas tree, and llama. $30, amazon.com

5. UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush

There are many facial cleansing brushes on the market, but this one stands out by emitting red and blue LED lights! The red light “increases blood circulation to diminish wrinkles, tighten skin and encourages the production of new skin cells,” while the blue light diminishes “inflammation, kills bacteria from within the skin while diminishing inflammation and preventing skin breakouts,” according to the facial cleansing brush’s brand UMICKOO. It also comes with five brush heads – exfoliating, soft, soft sponge, silicone, and pumice – and three cleansing speeds. This waterproof facial cleansing brush comes with a USB charging cable and standing base – basically, it has everything you need for a good deep clean! $37, amazon.com

6. Cactus Tealight Candles

Do you know someone who’s obsessed with succulents and candles? The two usually go hand-in-hand, so these tiny cactus-shaped candles are simply brilliant. The package comes with 12 pieces – like a garden of cacti candles! — and metal tins to hold the candles. They’re the perfect table-topper for your holiday dinners or outdoor family gatherings. $17, amazon.com

7. DERMAL’s Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet Pack

Self-care is the best gift you can give. You can give someone 16 nights’ worth of self-care with this 16-piece face sheet pack from the Korean beauty brand DERMAL. All the sheets are infused with Vitamin E and collagen, but come in a wide variety: there’s the green tea sheet for firming and moisturizing, and the snail sheet for “regeneration,” moisture, and nutrition. This is the most popular face sheet package on Amazon, with over 30,800 reviews and an average 4.5 star rating! $12, amazon.com

8. Spa Sciences Echo Antimicrobial Sonic Makeup Brush

This is a makeup brush like no other! It’s actually an antimicrobial sonic makeup brush that “guards against” over 99 percent of bacteria often found on makeup brush heads, and utilizes an interlocking pattern and one of three speeds to evenly blend and buff makeup onto the face. This makeup brush doesn’t just work on liquid makeup, either — it can also apply powder and cream-based products! This brush works by breaking down the makeup product into “micro-sized particles,” which many reviewers on Amazon noted gave them an “airbrushed” look. This Echo makeup brush comes in three colors — black, pink, and white – and even comes with a one-year warranty. The head of the brush is also detachable, allowing you to easily clean the bristles with soap and water in the sink. $29, amazon.com

9. Coffee Cup Warmer

Many people are still working from home, meaning that their coffee maker is just a step away. Since we’re all just sitting in one spot throughout the day, we don’t necessarily need to chug our coffees in one go – leaving our coffee cups prone to reaching room temperature fast in the living room. This coffee cup warmer solves that problem! It keeps your beverage at a constant temperature of 131℉/55℃ for up to eight hours, which is when it automatically shuts off (AKA, the length of an average work day). $20, amazon.com

10. Uncle Bud’s Hemp The Ultimate Face Mask Face Off Gift Pack

Give the gift of great skin with this ultimate face mask gift set. This skincare pack is slightly unique as almost all the masks contain a powerful blend of pure organic hemp seed oil to help moisturize, balance, and hydrate the skin for an overall radiant glow. Included in this ultimate pack are collagen, hemp rose, detoxifying, overnight, multivitamin, enzyme, and blue light protection face masks that are nothing short of a game-changer for the skin. $16, unclebudshemp.com

11. Hear Me Raw The Fab Four Bento Box Travel Skincare Kit

This trial and travel skincare kit contains four of Hear Me Raw’s most popular face masks including The Brightener with Chlorophyll+, The Detoxifier with Charcoal+, The Hydrator with Prickly Pear+, and The Clarifier with French Green Clay. These masks can be used together or separately, during the day or at night, and are made from only the cleanest, most natural, and vegan ingredients to ensure a worry-free experience. $42, hearmeraw.com

12. Gelo Hand Soap Foaming Hand Soap Starter Kit

You can never have too much hand soap these days so why not make using it a more convenient, refreshing, and eco-friendly experience? This kit comes with one reusable foaming hand soap bottle and enough refill pods to fill four bottles. The refills are available in four unique and refreshing scents that are packed with super-concentrated plant-based ingredients, cleansers, and essential oils. Easy to use, simply fill the bottle with water, drop the refill pod into it, and in seconds, you will experience a great clean with no need to lift, pour or clean up liquid soap. $15, geloproducts.com

13. Elizavecca CER-100, Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment

Another product that has absolutely taken over TikTok is this hair treatment infused with Ceramide 3 and collagen to help deeply moisturize your hair. The treatment helps reverse the signs of damaged hair and leaves your locks feeling soft and shiny. There’s a reason why over 36,000 people on Amazon swear by it. $8, amazon.com