Guilty Verdicts Obtained For Fatal 2017 Shooting In Pittsfield
Finally bringing a five-year-old tragic case somewhat closer to closure, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office was able to obtain convictions on Thursday for those that were responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones that occurred in Pittsfield in 2017. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's...
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
Cohoes Police arrest six individuals in drug bust
Six individuals were arrested in a drug bust at 43 Olmstead Street on Thursday evening.
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital
Darren Pronto is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a woman in January 2021. His felony charge remains in place, as well as his no-bail status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital.
Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
New Pittsfield initiative aims to combat antisemitism
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light, a national initiative to highlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement, and advocacy.
West Springfield Police asking for help identifying thief
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community with identifying a male. The male is responsible for at least five thefts from a business in West Springfield. The male is seen driving a red 2007 Toyota Avalon. Anyone with information...
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Schenectady, State Police conducting 'enhanced search' for Samantha Humphrey before storm
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Fourteen year old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since November 25th. In that time search crews have been searching the river in the area of Riverside Park in Schenectady where she was last seen. On December 15th, Schenectady Police , with the assistance of State...
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
Two injured after shooting in Holyoke
Two people were injured Wednesday after a shooting in Holyoke.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
