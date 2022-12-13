Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Luka Doncic, Mavs seek split vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to continue their success at home and complete a season sweep of the Dallas Mavericks on
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Maryland falls from Top 25 And 1 after blowout to UCLA extends losing streak
A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60. It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 points and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Thomas Pannone: Signs with Milwaukee
Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Nets insurance marker
Kessel scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Kessel began the game on the third line, but he moved up to the top line after Paul Cotter (upper body) exited the contest. In the third period, Kessel tallied his sixth goal of the season to give Vegas a 3-1 lead. He snapped a five-game point drought and now has 12 points, 54 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 32 outings overall. If Cotter misses time, Kessel seems like the logical choice to join the top six.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Patrick Mazeika: Signs with Dodgers
Mazeika and the Dodgers agreed to a minor-league contract Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Mazeika will head to Los Angeles after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets and Giants, producing a .191 average with one homer, six RBI and four runs scored over 72 at-bats while appearing in 24 games with New York. The catcher will provide the Dodgers with an additional depth option behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes, both of which will likely start the season with the major-league roster.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez: Joins Dodgers organization
The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday. Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lumen Field. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 15.15 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson, will turn to Justin Turner, Joey Gallo
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Twins'...
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Back in Atlanta as NRI
Adrianza signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday, which includes and invitation to spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arianza was a decent super utility guy for the Braves in 2021 and they wound up re-acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline from the Nationals....
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore
The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
Comments / 0