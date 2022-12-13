At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured by floods caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official
Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase.
At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).
Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal.
"The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
Three people have died and more are missing, authorities say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.One person is still in hospital but not in a serious condition, while two people who were being treated earlier had been released, he said.Fire crews were called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith...
