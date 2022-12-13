ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured by floods caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

 3 days ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured by floods caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

