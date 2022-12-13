ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”

The eagle was found with a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, he was unable to be resuscitated,” the Humane Society said in announcing its death. “We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community.”

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday called on the public to help provide tips of who may have shot the eagle.

