Sam Bankman-Fried’s Leaked Congressional Testimony Is a Whiny Blame-Fest

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The testimony that Sam Bankman-Fried intended to give to Congress on Tuesday—if he hadn’t been arrested in the Bahamas the night before—was leaked to Forbes on Tuesday morning. First thing’s first, he offers some accountability: “I would like to start by formally stating, under oath: I fucked up,” the planned testimony began. But the crypto fraudster’s moment of accountability was only a moment, as he planned to quickly shift toward blaming FTK’s Chapter 11 team, saying he was unable to access his data and wouldn’t be able to deliver a “confident and detailed” testimony. “I have offered, many times, to help the Chapter 11 team,” the transcript reads. “I have not received responses to those offers, or to any other messages I have sent them.” The lengthy testimony included seven pages of debunking supposed “misstatements” made by others, and a long list of things he didn’t do, including creating a hard partying culture at PTK. It was just dinner and board games! The fallen crypto wunderkind is expected to be extradited back to the U.S as he faces criminal charges.

TheDailyBeast

