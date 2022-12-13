ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEcns_0jh3DoW400

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already defied the odds.

Playing in his 23rd season in the NFL the 45-year-old has done more and won more than any other quarterback in the history of the league.

And he's done it all after going in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and after being benched while playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

Many believe this season may be his last.

READ MORE: Brady Reveals True Feelings About San Francisco

If not because 'Father Time' has finally caught up to him, because he may just simply decide it's time to actually hang up his cleats after temporarily doing so early this calendar year.

"How and when (Brady's) career ends is firmly up in the air," according to a report by NFL.com 's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. "Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady...(who) feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position."

Of course, this report came out prior to the Bucs' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Fall in Brady Homecoming

Following that, the first game of Brady's career losing to a rookie quarterback making his first start, Tampa Bay's playoff chances currently sit at 66 percent with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town this weekend.

While 'sources' are commenting on the legendary quarterback's future decision, the report also emphasizes it's not a distraction to him.

"Whatever decision Brady makes figures to come prior to the start of free agency in mid-March," the report says. "For now, his focus remains where it normally is: winning an eighth Super Bowl ring."

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 21

Raymond Allen
3d ago

Tom has been a pleasure to watch for his time in Tampa. That being said he should retire after this season and leave the dysfunctional Buccaneers behind him. The team is going to experience a fire sale next year with the head coach on the chopping block. Tom can start that 375 million dollar contract with FOX sports as their lead analyst. The man will always be in the discussion for the greatest player of all time.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LANCASTER, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas

The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy