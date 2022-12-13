ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

Home health care owner sentenced for giving false records

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former home health care business owner pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to presenting false records for nursing services in response to an audit and was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison, with most of the time suspended.

Michael Maggiacomo, 52, of South Berwick, Maine, gave the false information to the New Hampshire Department for Health and Human Services between August 2018 and September 2020 to support Medicaid claims for the services, the attorney general’s office said.

He received a 12-month sentence, with all but 30 days suspended.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyers.

Maggiacomo initially was indicted last year on charges of Medicaid fraud and theft, in addition to presenting false records.

A co-defendant has filed a notice to plead guilty to unspecified charges on Dec. 22.

