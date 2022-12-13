ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Mourn Coach Mike Leach: Dak Prescott - ‘Rest Easy, Pirate'

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LdES_0jh3DiDi00

“Thank you for your impact on the lives you coaches and our university,” Mississippi State product Dak wrote on social media in memory of Mike Leach. “Rest easy, pirate.”

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the football world in paying tribute to the late coach Mike Leach’s time at his alma mater.

“Thank you for your impact on the lives of your coaches and our university,” Mississippi State product Dak wrote on social media. “Rest easy, pirate.”

Leach, the former Texas Tech Red Raiders football coach, passed away Tuesday at the age of 61.

A statement from Mississippi State, where he was most recently employed:

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Michael Charles "Mike" Leach passed away last night (Monday, Dec. 12) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

In a statement, the Leach family said: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

The Bulldogs coach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after experiencing a "personal health issue.

As the Bulldogs prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl, MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been named interim coach.

Leach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense , a scheme that has set numerous college football offensive records.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who played at Tech after Leach’s tenure, wrote on Twitter, “Prayers to the Leach family!  True legend of the game!”

The Leach coaching tree is recognizable to anyone who follows college football, including USC coach Lincoln Riley, former Red Raiders and current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.

And in a sense, his impact now obviously extends even to Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and to Mahomes of the Chiefs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee football offers Bryce Young

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job

Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who'll Stop the Run?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle ...
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy