Waco, TX

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sends Condolences to Mike Leach Family After Death

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ssd7D_0jh3DgSG00

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda voiced his condolences to the Mike Leach family after the legendary coach passed away on Monday.

The college football world lost an innovator and a titan on Monday, when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was pronounced dead on Monday, the school announced.

He was 61 years old.

In the wake of his death, Baylor Bears head football coach Dave Aranda voiced his condolences for the Leach family on Twitter , stating the impact Leach had on his career.

"My family and I are saddened to learn about the passing of Coach Leach," Aranda tweeted. "My time with him had a great impact on me, both as a coach and as a person. Sharon, our deepest condolences to you and your family during this time."

Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach," Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett said. "College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten; and three grandchildren. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as the interim coach when the Bulldogs face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Inside The Bears sends its thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

