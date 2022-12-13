ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Flashbak

People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee

Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

New coach announced for Chattanooga Red Wolves Wednesday

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a new coach in town. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced Wednesday Ziggy Korytoski will be the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One. This comes after the team announced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree

We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

Connect For Good, Holiday Giving For Homeless To Housing

For the problem of homelessness here in Chattanooga, there is no one quick fix - but there are targeted efforts to help break the cycle. One of those efforts is Connect for Good, a holiday giving campaign to benefit a homeless-to-housing initiative known as the Flexible Housing Fund. Connect for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN

