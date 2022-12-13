Bloomington-Normal's next big thing in playgrounds is all but complete — a $5 million, 16-acre natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School in Normal. The installation planned by a famous Danish designer has taken more than a year and a half to shape. Charlie Jobson gave the Unit 5 school district the money to create the massive installation. He is a hedge fund founder and investor who grew up in Normal and went to Hoose as a kid. Jobson said he treasures the education he got and wanted to give back.

