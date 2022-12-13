Read full article on original website
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman wrapping presents for heart disease
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman remembered her grandfather while doing her favorite holiday activity, wrapping presents. After losing her grandfather to heart disease in early October, Alexandra Chaney wanted to find a way to keep his spirit alive this Christmas, so she decided to host a fundraiser.
Central Illinois Proud
Great Plains Media collecting items for area seniors
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve. Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are...
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon Co. police and first responders raise money for Salvation Army
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders from Macon County and Decatur raised almost $18,000 for the Decatur Salvation Army. The fire departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff Department rang bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club and online in Virtual Kettles.
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Central Illinois Proud
Banner Elementary students deliver gifts to Children’s Home Association of Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Banner Elementary School students are making sure kids in need have presents on Christmas. Hundreds of students delivered gifts on Wednesday to Children’s Home Association of Illinois (CHAIL), a non-profit that provides community services to at-risk youth. The students raised $6,000 to purchase the gifts.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit
PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
wglt.org
For 20 years, this family has delivered warmth and hope to Normal cancer center
Last weekend, the Grethey family gathered at Carle Cancer Institute Normal, as they have for 20 years on a Sunday before Christmas. Three generations of Gretheys placed dozens of handmade blankets in the chemotherapy and radiation treatment areas — part of an annual tradition they call Covers of the Heart.
1470 WMBD
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
Central Illinois Proud
Toyz N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway
Toyz N Da Neighborhood is kicking off in the Peoria Community. The YANI Collective, Product of Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Councilman Andre W. Allen will be hosting the Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday, December 17th at two locations: the Annie Jo Community Learning Center (2727 W. Krause Ave, 61605) and at ART, Inc (919 NE Jefferson Ave, 61603). The events will run from noon until 5:00 P.M.
wglt.org
'A new way of playing': Huge natural playground all but complete in Normal
Bloomington-Normal's next big thing in playgrounds is all but complete — a $5 million, 16-acre natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School in Normal. The installation planned by a famous Danish designer has taken more than a year and a half to shape. Charlie Jobson gave the Unit 5 school district the money to create the massive installation. He is a hedge fund founder and investor who grew up in Normal and went to Hoose as a kid. Jobson said he treasures the education he got and wanted to give back.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
