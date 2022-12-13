Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Bethel-Tate 73, Blanchester 66
BLANCHESTER — In a high-scoring battle, Bethel-Tate defeated Blanchester 73-66 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. The second quarter was the difference. Blanchester led 15-10 after one quarter but Bethel-Tate took the lead 33-29 at halftime. The Tigers extended the lead to 49-41 after three before the...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Georgetown 67, East Clinton 30
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown bounced back from its first loss with a 67-30 win over East Clinton Friday night. East Clinton is now 0-9 on the year, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. Georgetown started the season with four straight wins but lost Tuesday night to Bethel-Tate, 53-51. The G-Men...
wnewsj.com
Unbeaten Goshen hands Clinton-Massie 8th grade 56-19 defeat
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team lost to undefeated Goshen 56-19 Wednesday night. Clinton-Massie (2-2 on the year) was led by Ty Martin who had 13 points. Colson Morgan, Colton Fite and Brett Gray had two points each. Corey Frisch had one point. Coach Clayton...
wnewsj.com
Goshen starts fast, defeats Clinton-Massie 7th grade girls
GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Goshen 35-13 Wednesday. Goshen led 15-2 after one quarter and outscored Clinton-Massie 20-11 the rest of the way.
wnewsj.com
Astros soar to record heights at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The East Clinton boys bowling team had a record-setting night Wednesday against Bethel-Tate at Royal Z Lanes. The Astros had seven individual 200 games en route to a pair of school records in a 2,794 to 2,135 win over the Tigers. East Clinton had an 823 baker...
wnewsj.com
CMMS 7th grade boys drop 64-43 game to Batavia
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Batavia 64-43 Thursday afternoon. Clinton-Massie trailed 34-26 at halftime but was outscored 23-7 in the third quarter.
wnewsj.com
CM 8th grade girls lose another close one, 25-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team lost another close game, this time 25-23 to Batavia. Karley Goodin led the Falcons with eight points. Shelby Randolph had six points while Hailey Myers and Azlynn Green scored four points each. Alyssa Sandlin had one point.
wnewsj.com
CM 8th grade girls lose nail-biter to Goshen 28-27
GOSHEN —The Clinton-Massie girls eighth grade basketball team lost to Goshen 28-27 Wednesday. Hailey Myers had nine points and Karley Goodin added eight. Shelby Randolph contributed five points while Taylor Collett had four. Azlynn Green made a free throw.
wnewsj.com
11 Quakers earn Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association honors
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s soccer teams had 11 individuals receive recognition from the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. For the women, Lauren Galloway and Haley Fulton were named first team Academic All-Ohio while Maddie Scott and Elizabeth Matthews garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Alex Wilson was second team All-Ohio and Gabriella Gordon was third team All-Ohio.
wnewsj.com
EC reserve boys fall to Rockets 60-39
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Tuesday night. East Clinton, 7 for 16 at the free throw line, trailed 18-8 after one quarter and were outscored 17-7 in the third period. Xander Lake led East Clinton with 11 points....
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg topples Clinton-Massie in cross-over battle
WILLIAMSBURG-In early-season crossover boys basketball game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 66-41 Tuesday night here at WHS. The Falcons, of the SBAAC American Division, slip to 2-4 on the year while the Wildcats, a National Division team, move to 3-2. Williamsburg led almost the entire game, 16-10 after one and 31-23 at...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
wnewsj.com
Rockets start fast, full away from Astros 63-39
OWENSVILLE — Starting strong in both halves, Clermont Northeastern kept the East Clinton offense in check all night for a 63-39 win Tuesday. The SBAAC National Division loss puts East Clinton 0-8 overall and 0-3 in league play. The Rockets move to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the division.
wnewsj.com
‘A passion for the game’
Rick Kneisel credits a couple of well-known Clinton Countians with introducing him to baseball, something that became his passion. As he reflected on his baseball career, Kneisel found out he had that same impact on many of those he’s coached over the years. Last week, Dec. 9, the 1968...
wnewsj.com
WC baseball First-Pitch Cook-off and Dinner features food, McCoy, Stammen
WILMINGTON — Thirteen-year Major League Baseball vet Craig Stammen and National Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Hal McCoy will headline Wilmington College baseball’s First Pitch Cook-Off and Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington man joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club
XENIA, OHIO — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Wednesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release. The crash occurred on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:. ‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’. “FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …
wnewsj.com
New generation adds to farm’s legacy
NEW VIENNA — New Horizon Farm and Dairy has been in operation for almost 60 years and was built from the ground up by Howard Bickel. But at one point, Donald and Jackie Bickel, who now own it, were considering an exit strategy. Jackie Bickel told the News Journal...
wnewsj.com
The Clinton County Foundation reveals new brand
The Clinton County Foundation is sharing its updated look and website after conducting an in-depth brand and business strategy project that included members of the community and past/present board of trustees members. It now has a sharpened mission, message, and look that better aligns the Foundation with its goals, according to a news release from the Foundation.
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 11:53 p.m. on December 4, deputies responded to an assault...
