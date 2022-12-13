Read full article on original website
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Storyboards Reveal Two Marvel Heroes Cut From the Illuminati
When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters earlier this year, it completely shook up what we thought was possible about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most shocking components of the film was the introduction of the film's iteration of The Illuminati, which not only included the returns of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Anson Mount as Black Bolt, but finally canonized John Krasinski as Reed Richards after years of fans wanting him to play the character. In the months since the film's debut, there's been a whole separate conversation about what characters almost appeared in the Illuminati — and a new piece of storyboard art confirms two prevailing theories.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
One Piece Creator Sets Up a Big Life-or-Death Fight
One Piece has been around for decades, and of course, it has bid goodbye to a number of characters in that time. From small fry fighters to major players, the manga has made it clear that no one is safe on the Grand Line. And now, the creator of One Piece is teasing fans about a big life-or-death fight that's on the horizon.
My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Art for Jump Festa
My Hero Academia is getting ready to end 2022 with a bang, and the series creator behind it all has shared some special new art to help celebrate the manga at Jump Festa this year! My Hero Academia is having quite the huge year as not only is the manga working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains with its latest cjapters, but Season 6 of the anime has kicked off this long battle between the two sides with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases. But it's only the beginning for both.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Frieza for a Spin
Dragon Ball Super has finally brought one of its biggest villains to the fold with Frieza's return to the events of the manga series, and now one cosplay has gone viral for showing off a whole new kind of look for the famous villain! Dragon Ball usually doesn't leave its villains behind, even after their deaths, and that has never been truer than with the arguably biggest villain of the franchise as a whole. Frieza has played a significant role in some of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and it's clear there's no signs of ever slowing down.
James Gunn Shows Off His Certified Fresh Trophy For the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been a big hit with both fans and critics alike, with the Marvel Studios Special Presentation declared "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its 93 percent critics score. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is celebrating the Holiday Special's success by sharing the "Certified Fresh" trophy he received from the review aggregator in a new post on social media.
Black Clover Promo Unveils Its Previous Wizard Kings and Queens
Black Clover has been off the screen for some time now, but it will not be long before its magic returns. After all, the team at Studio Pierrot has been working hard on Astra's first movie, and things are shaping up for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. In fact, we just got our first look at the feature, and it showed fans former members of the Wizard Kings.
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Interest In Playing a Batman Villain in the DCU
Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow and in the Arrowverse for many years, and now that the series has come to an end, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever be a part of the DC universe again. There have been a lot of shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. It was revealed this week that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman and that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening. Now, there are rumors that some DC actors could return in new roles. Amell was recently interviewed by Geek House Show and was asked if he'd want to play the Green Arrow in the DCU or someone else.
The Flash Movie Cuts Two Major DC Cameos
The DC news has been pouring in this week, and now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting another shocker. We've been hearing a lot about shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This week, it was announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman despite his recent cameo in Black Adam and subsequent talks of coming back in a bigger capacity. It was also recently announced that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening. Now, THR is reporting that the upcoming The Flash movie has cut cameos of both Cavill and Gadot.
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
X-Men Star Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Bryan Singer's On-Set "Hissy Fits"
20th Century Fox's X-Men movies have become a staple piece in pop culture and they're pioneers of superhero movies. There have been X-Men movies for over 20 years and with the Disney / Fox merger finally completed, we'll be seeing those characters for years to come. Director Bryan Singer is very controversial and has helmed numerous X-Men movies that include, X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. Singer has many allegations brought against him, but the one that comes up a lot is that he's hard to work with. X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence was discussing working with male directors with fragile egos, and she revealed that Signer threw "hissy fits" on set.
Peacock Announces New Untitled Horror Series With Ian McCulloch and James Wan Producing
James Wan is set to produce a new, as-yet-untitled mystery-horror series for Peacock. The Aquaman and The Conjuring director, who recently inked a deal with Blumhouse, will collaborate with writer and executive producer Robert McCulloch (Yellowstone, Chicago Fire) on the project, which has secured a straight-to-series order on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform. Universal is the distributor for Blumhouse these days, and they have worked with Universal Cable Productions on projects like the TV adaptation of The Purge. While Blumhouse isn't involved in the Wan/McCulloch project, Universal Cable Productions is. The series will be inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Metaphorically Kicked in Kevin Feige's Door, Demanding a Big Avengers Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed kicked down Kevin Feige's door to demand a bigger Avengers story. Well, in an interview with EW, the filmmaker would clarify that it probably took the form of an email more like, but he still wanted bigger. "I did," Reed joked. "I metaphorically kicked in Kevin Feige's door." Everything about Quantumania seems to signal a step up to the "big leagues" of the MCU for Scott Lang and his family. Until now, there have been arguments by fans that the Ant-Man movies feel like "palate cleansers" for the big team ups and massive stakes of some other Marvel entries. Reed wanted to fight against those perceptions with this film. As Jonathan Majors floats into frame as the biggest bad guy since Thanos, it's hard to argue with the results after that trailer. Read more of the director's thoughts on raising the stakes down below!
Christian Bale Open to Taking New Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Christian Bale addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan spoke to the star of The Pale Blue Eye about playing a different part than Gorr the God Butcher if he revisited the MCU. Interestingly, the Batman actor said he would be open to it if the story and director were right. More importantly than all that, his kids are going to have to sign off on the part before he makes any commitment. Famously, they said he had to play the Thor villain when the script came across his kitchen table. So, better hope that the smaller Bales think the project is worth their time if he has any hope of a return trip. His turn as Gorr was possibly the most well-regarded part of Thor: Love and Thunder. So, a lot of people wouldn't mind seeing what he could do with another crack at a villain. Or even more bewildering would be his version of The Squadron Supreme's Batman variant. We'll all have to wait and see how this all shakes out. Check out his comments down below!
Austin Butler Reportedly Campaigning for Major MCU Role
Marvel Studios has been churning out hit after hit since 2008's Iron Man and they haven't had a miss since. The studios has put out at least 30 films and they aren't stopping any time soon with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being the first film from their Phase Five slate. Disney and Fox completed their merger a few years back and they will release their first project as a product of the merger with The Fantastic Four. John Kranski appeared as the first Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now multiple actors are throwing their names in the ring for the reboot including Elvis star Austin Butler. According to Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast, he heard that Butler's agents have been "putting him up" for the role of Johnny Storm / Human Torch in the MCU.
