Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Three staffers from Sacramento State join Troy Taylor at Stanford
Troy Taylor is bringing along some familiar faces
WXYZ
James Houston promises years of terrorizing NFL offenses with fellow Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson
The NFL's top two rookie sack leaders both play for the Lions. Sixth-rounder James Houston has four sack in three games, second only to Aidan Hutchinson's seven sacks. "It's gonna be a long time coming. Me and him, third down is gonna be hard for a lot of NFL teams," the Jackson State graduate said. Watch more in the video below:
