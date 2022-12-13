Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
LCSD announces Teacher, Administrator of the Year
The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year on Thursday. The district’s Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The district’s Administrator of the Year is Lafayette Middle School principal James Everett. Everett and...
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
Coldwater High School set to close next year, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi high school is set to close after a ruling from a federal judge. Tate County School District was notified Dec. 12 of the ruling that granted full closure of Coldwater High School, officials said. The court ruling affects students in grades 7-12. The...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven approves conditions for hotel in Snowden district
Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
desotocountynews.com
Police seek to find a missing juvenile
Southaven Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Malik Barrett left a location on South Cherry in Southaven and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Oxford Eagle
‘Hop a freight’ before it’s too late
When in college years ago, a friend of The Boys sometimes flew down from Illinois in his 1943 Taylorcraft. We knew him as the Sergeant Major, an honorary title like “Colonel.”. To us younger Boys he was Errol Flynn, John Wayne, and Humphrey Bogart all rolled up into one....
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown, All-American Guard Madison Booker Roll Over Brandon 48-27 In MHSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Contest
Germantown High All-American guard Madison Booker has been focused on helping her Lady Mavs win since a one-point loss to MHSAA defending Class 4A state champion Choctaw Central Nov. 15 at Germantown. And that’s not a good thing for the rest of the Class 6A girls basketball teams. Germantown...
Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape. Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested. Johnson was given a $30,000 bond […]
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call
A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call. WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13. When the lineman’s...
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
