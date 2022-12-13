ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

LCSD announces Teacher, Administrator of the Year

The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year on Thursday. The district’s Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The district’s Administrator of the Year is Lafayette Middle School principal James Everett. Everett and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
deltastate.edu

Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
WJTV 12

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven approves conditions for hotel in Snowden district

Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police seek to find a missing juvenile

Southaven Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Malik Barrett left a location on South Cherry in Southaven and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

‘Hop a freight’ before it’s too late

When in college years ago, a friend of The Boys sometimes flew down from Illinois in his 1943 Taylorcraft. We knew him as the Sergeant Major, an honorary title like “Colonel.”. To us younger Boys he was Errol Flynn, John Wayne, and Humphrey Bogart all rolled up into one....
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape. Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested. Johnson was given a $30,000 bond […]
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

