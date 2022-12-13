ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Bulldogs Included in Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

With the college football season nearing its final curtain call, it also means that NFL draft discussion is starting to heat up. The Bulldogs set a new record last season after having 15 players selected in the draft and now there is another set of players preparing to have their names called.

While Georgia has not had anyone officially announce their decision to declare for the draft just yet with them still in the mix for a national championship, Todd McShay had three of them included in his first mock draft of the year for the 2023 class.

Jalen Carter, DT: No. 2, Seattle Seahawks

This mock draft evaluation comes right after Mel Kiper recently listed Carter as his top prospect for the upcoming draft. McShay says that Seattle's need for a dominant interior force could land Carter with the Seahawks and that his play style reminds him of Quiennen Williams, another former top-five pick.

Georgia had three defensive linemen taken in the first round last year after seven seasons without having a player from that position group selected. Many have even gone as far as to say that Carter was the best player on defense for Georgia last season despite being surrounded by five first-round picks at the time. He's continued his stellar play this season for the Bulldogs, leading him to be one of the most coveted prospects in the upcoming draft class.

Broderick Jones, OT: No. 15, New England Patriots

The Patriots in the past have shown to have a love for Georgia offensive linemen. In 2018, they picked up Isaiah Wynn in the first round and also feature former Bulldog David Andrews as the team's starting center.

Jones got his first proper introduction to college football in last year's national championship game against Alabama when he got subbed in at left tackle and he left a lot of people impressed with his play. This season he has been Georgia's starting left tackle and has helped contribute to the Bulldogs being named as a finalist for the Joe Moore award , given to the nation's top offensive line unit.

Here are McShay's thoughts on Jones:

"Jones has the size, quick feet and upper-body strength to improve this unit. He hasn't allowed a single sack this season in 13 starts at left tackle, and Isaiah Wynn is on an expiring contract, so there will be a need at one of the team's tackle spots in the offseason."

Kelee Ringo, CB: No. 21, Washington Commanders

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for Ringo this year with the Bulldogs but nothing to shy teams away from him as a prospect. He's remained as the team's top corner for the entire season. McShay has Ringo listed as the third cornerback taken in the draft, but notes he expects Ringo to rise up the draft boards before the season rolls around sighting his speed being the biggest reason why.

Here is what he had to say about Ringo as a prospect:

"Ringo has the length at 6-foot-2 and man coverage skills to perfectly fit Jack Del Rio's defense and help boost the Commanders' takeaway count (seven interceptions this season, tied for 24th). He has great speed, and I'm expecting him to rise draft boards after he shows off those wheels at the combine."

The 2022 draft class was historical for Georgia and 2023 is shaping up to be another strong showing from the Dawgs.

DawgsDaily

Ryan Day Talks About Georgia's 'Creative' Offense

Georgia and Ohio State are set to face off against one another in the Peach Bowl in just a few short weeks for a spot in the national championship game. The two teams have only played one another once in both programs' history, which was back in 1993.  With the lack of familiarity with one ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Honorary Captain for Georgia Named vs Ohio State

During a press conference for Georgia's semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoff, Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced that former Bulldog Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for the game.  Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

