This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative
FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
‘Symbol of hope’: Flint mayor invites community to city tree lighting ceremony
FLINT, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley invites the Flint community to attend the traditional tree lighting ceremony next week. The tree lighting is set to take place at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 outside Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St. This year, the City of Flint’s Junior Mayors...
Local artist David Zinn may be debuting a permanent mural in Dexter next year
DEXTER, MI -- Dexter may have a colorful mural created by Ann Arbor artist David Zinn next year pending city council approval. Zinn is a local artist that has been creating artwork in and around Ann Arbor since 1987 and is known for his unique 3D drawings made with chalk or other materials found in interesting spots on sidewalks, buildings and other places.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Co-op’s hot bar is back; the story of ill-fated Space World
Rejoice! The hot bar is back. Anyone who lives or works downtown knows what I’m talking about. During the pandemic’s ups and downs, I often found myself wandering around downtown in a state of hunger. I routinely ended up peering ponderously through the co-op’s windows at the deserted hot bar inside, wondering when, if ever, it would open back up.
Here is an opportunity to meet the FIA’s new Executive Director on Saturday
FLINT, MI - The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) is hosting a meet and greet for its new executive director, Tracee Glab, this weekend. The Meet & Greet will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the main lobby of the FIA, located at 1120 E Kearsley St.
MSU expands Flint footprint with new Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University trustees voted to establish the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health during a meeting Friday, Dec. 16, a decision that will expand the university’s Flint footprint and honor its partnership with the Flint-based foundation. Formerly the Division of Public Health,...
Santa visits Flint-area children with autism at Easterseals event
FLINT, MI -- Flint’s Easterseals MORC continued its holiday tradition of hosting a Santa Claus visit for kids in their service with autism Thursday night. The event, which has been running for the past three years, provides a holiday celebration with the needs of children with sensory issues in mind.
Back to the Bricks promo tour announced for summer 2023
Best photos from Back to the Bricks 2022 — FLINT, MI - Mark your calendars. The 13th annual Back to the Bricks Founders Promo Tour will be June 9-14, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’
FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
Saginaw radio stations raise $58K for Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan
CARROLLTON TWP, MI—Continuing their annual fundraiser tradition to help the homeless, Alpha Media radio stations WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM, Kiss 107.1, The Core 106.3 and 94.5 the Moose have once again partnered with the Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan to support those in need. Program Director Charlie Rood...
‘Toast’ celebration in Flint to feature Wild’N Out comedian DC Young Fly
FLINT, MI — DC Young Fly is coming to Flint, and he’s ready to toast its residents ahead of the new year. Beats x Beers will host the third annual ‘Toast’ event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
Self-love focused Saginaw modeling company premiering docuseries
SAGINAW, MI - A documentary series following the saga of over 50 models from a Saginaw modeling agency is set to premiere this weekend. The first season of the Beauty in Me series will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at a special screening at 801 Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland. Tickets to the premiere are $15 each and can be purchased online.
Credit union opens first Washtenaw County location near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) just opened its first branch office in Washtenaw County. The office at 6983 E. Michigan Ave. is just outside Saline in Pittsfield Township and is complete with a lobby and a café. “MSGCU is pleased to be a...
What’s that being built next to landfill in Montrose area? Officials weigh in
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One particular landfill spot in Montrose Township has garnered some interest in the community. At GFL Brent Run Landfill, located at 8335 Vienna Road in Montrose Township, a new development is being built, west of the landfill spot.
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case
Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Indian fusion restaurant Wok Mandu closes in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- A Nepalese fusion restaurant in Ypsilanti has shuttered its doors as its owners prepare for a move out of state. Wok Mandu, 10 N. Adams St., Ypsilanti, closed permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after announcing its closure on social media for earlier in the week. Manager Prem Bhandari, whose wife owns the Nepalese-Indian restaurant, confirmed the closure.
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
