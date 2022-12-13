ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative

FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Back to the Bricks promo tour announced for summer 2023

Best photos from Back to the Bricks 2022 — FLINT, MI - Mark your calendars. The 13th annual Back to the Bricks Founders Promo Tour will be June 9-14, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Self-love focused Saginaw modeling company premiering docuseries

SAGINAW, MI - A documentary series following the saga of over 50 models from a Saginaw modeling agency is set to premiere this weekend. The first season of the Beauty in Me series will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at a special screening at 801 Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland. Tickets to the premiere are $15 each and can be purchased online.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Indian fusion restaurant Wok Mandu closes in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- A Nepalese fusion restaurant in Ypsilanti has shuttered its doors as its owners prepare for a move out of state. Wok Mandu, 10 N. Adams St., Ypsilanti, closed permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after announcing its closure on social media for earlier in the week. Manager Prem Bhandari, whose wife owns the Nepalese-Indian restaurant, confirmed the closure.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wsgw.com

Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

