Riverhead, NY

2 Men Wanted For Stealing $2.7K Worth Of Electrical Wire From Riverhead Store, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wire valued at about $2,775 from a Long Island store.

Two men stole the merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 1461 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on July 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

