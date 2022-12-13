ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou Coaches Eliah Drinkwitz and Gary Pinkel Voice Condolences to Mike Leach Family

By Matt Galatzan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNToA_0jh39KY900

Mizzou Football Coaches Eliah Drinkwitz and Gary Pinkel voiced their condolences to the Mike Leach family after the legendary coach passed away on Monday.

The South Eastern Conference and the college football world lost a legendary figure on Monday, when Mississippi State Bulldogs and ex-Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mike Leach was pronounced dead on Monday, the school announced.

He was 61 years old.

In the wake of his death, Missouri Tigers head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz voiced his condolences for the Leach family on Twitter , stating the impact Leach had on the college game.

"Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach, my prayers are for his family, and team during this time," Drinkwitz said. "A true giant in our game."

Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel also sent his thoughts and prayers to the Leach family and remembered Leach's enormous impact on the offensive side of college football.

"I am so saddened by the news about Coach Leach," Pinkel said in a tweet . "He had such a unique personality and I enjoyed being around him. I really admired his concepts and feel like he was one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era. We are praying for comfort and peace for Coach Leach's family and loved ones, and everyone at Mississippi State. Rest in peace, Coach."

Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach," Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett said. "College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten; and three grandchildren. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as the interim coach when the Bulldogs face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Mizzou Sports Talk sends its thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

