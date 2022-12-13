Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 11 (Kaprizov, Steel), 4:54. Penalties_Shaw, MIN (Tripping), 10:29; Kane, CHI (Interference), 11:40; Addison, MIN (Roughing), 13:55; Blackwell, CHI (Roughing), 13:55; Boldy, MIN (Tripping), 13:55. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 18 (Zuccarello, Steel), 8:32. 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 12 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 19:17 (pp). Penalties_Minnesota bench, served...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-9 0-0 6, McDaniels 5-11 2-4 14, Reid 11-18 3-7 28, Edwards 8-16 1-5 19, Rivers 6-7 4-4 20, Ryan 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 3-3 4-5 10, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Nowell 6-14 0-0 13. Totals 43-87 14-25 112. OKLAHOMA CITY (110)
How to Watch Pelicans-Suns Game On Saturday
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) and Phoenix Suns (17-12) will play each other on Saturday night in Phoenix. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Porterville Recorder
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win a row
BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 and the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night. Franz Wagner scored 19 points to help Orlando win its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes.
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Austin Reaves 16 and Dennis Schröder 15."The pace changed, and the game changed," Westbrook...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 130, Portland 110
PORTLAND (110) Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 80, MISSOURI STATE 77
Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Graham 3-4, Ridgnal 3-7, C.Moore 2-3, Mayo 1-2, Ayres 1-3, Mason 1-3, K.Moore 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Moore). Turnovers: 11 (C.Moore 2, K.Moore 2, Ayres, Benson, Clay, Graham, Mason, Mogbo, Ridgnal). Steals: 5 (Ridgnal 2,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 114, Chicago 91
NEW YORK (114) Barrett 9-20 6-11 27, Randle 6-16 5-7 19, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Brunson 7-14 2-2 22, Grimes 6-10 5-6 22, Hartenstein 1-7 1-2 3, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 2-3 1-1 5, Quickley 1-12 1-1 3, Rose 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 23-32 114.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 118, Indiana 112
INDIANA (112) Hield 5-9 0-0 14, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 12, Haliburton 5-13 7-7 17, Nembhard 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Mathurin 7-16 6-8 22, Nesmith 6-8 0-0 14, Brissett 1-2 2-2 5, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 17-19 112. CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 6-10...
Porterville Recorder
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89
XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (DiVincenzo 5-8, Poole 4-9, Thompson 3-8, Lamb 2-6, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-4, Moody 1-4, J.Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lamb 2, Looney 2, Rollins, Thompson). Turnovers: 17 (Poole 4, Thompson 4, J.Green 3, Wiseman 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55
Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
Porterville Recorder
TULSA 66, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51
Percentages: FG .362, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Barber 1-1, Waller 1-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-2, Collins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 21 (Stredic 6, Waller 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, Gipson 2, Mosley 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Brown 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116
BROOKLYN (119) Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
Comments / 0