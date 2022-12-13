ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia,...
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 11 (Kaprizov, Steel), 4:54. Penalties_Shaw, MIN (Tripping), 10:29; Kane, CHI (Interference), 11:40; Addison, MIN (Roughing), 13:55; Blackwell, CHI (Roughing), 13:55; Boldy, MIN (Tripping), 13:55. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 18 (Zuccarello, Steel), 8:32. 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 12 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 19:17 (pp). Penalties_Minnesota bench, served...
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110

MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-9 0-0 6, McDaniels 5-11 2-4 14, Reid 11-18 3-7 28, Edwards 8-16 1-5 19, Rivers 6-7 4-4 20, Ryan 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 3-3 4-5 10, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Nowell 6-14 0-0 13. Totals 43-87 14-25 112. OKLAHOMA CITY (110)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win a row

BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 and the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night. Franz Wagner scored 19 points to help Orlando win its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Austin Reaves 16 and Dennis Schröder 15."The pace changed, and the game changed," Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas 130, Portland 110

PORTLAND (110) Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.
DALLAS, TX
ORAL ROBERTS 80, MISSOURI STATE 77

Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Graham 3-4, Ridgnal 3-7, C.Moore 2-3, Mayo 1-2, Ayres 1-3, Mason 1-3, K.Moore 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Moore). Turnovers: 11 (C.Moore 2, K.Moore 2, Ayres, Benson, Clay, Graham, Mason, Mogbo, Ridgnal). Steals: 5 (Ridgnal 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
N.Y. Knicks 114, Chicago 91

NEW YORK (114) Barrett 9-20 6-11 27, Randle 6-16 5-7 19, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Brunson 7-14 2-2 22, Grimes 6-10 5-6 22, Hartenstein 1-7 1-2 3, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 2-3 1-1 5, Quickley 1-12 1-1 3, Rose 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 23-32 114.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

INDIANA (112) Hield 5-9 0-0 14, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Turner 5-9 0-0 12, Haliburton 5-13 7-7 17, Nembhard 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Mathurin 7-16 6-8 22, Nesmith 6-8 0-0 14, Brissett 1-2 2-2 5, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-80 17-19 112. CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 6-10...
CLEVELAND, OH
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89

XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (DiVincenzo 5-8, Poole 4-9, Thompson 3-8, Lamb 2-6, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-4, Moody 1-4, J.Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lamb 2, Looney 2, Rollins, Thompson). Turnovers: 17 (Poole 4, Thompson 4, J.Green 3, Wiseman 2,...
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55

Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
TAMPA, FL
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47

NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
VENTURA, CA
TULSA 66, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

Percentages: FG .362, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Barber 1-1, Waller 1-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-2, Collins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 21 (Stredic 6, Waller 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, Gipson 2, Mosley 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Brown 4,...
TULSA, OK
Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

BROOKLYN (119) Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
