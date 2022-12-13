ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, MI

Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.

I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis

This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?

Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
