Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 16-18, 2022
It's another busy weekend leading up to Christmas. From Christmas Lights and Santa to the Nutcracker...to Reptiles, Coins and Toys...to honoring our Fallen Heroes. There are even a couple of concerts on the schedule for this weekend. Runs Through Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania...
Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.
I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Coming Soon – City of Grand Rapids to Get Its 16th Splash Pad
Summer might seem a loooooong way off... But soon enough, sunny days and hot temps will return, and you'll be looking for a place to cool off with the kiddos. Well, the City of Grand Rapid has announced plans for the area's 16th splash pad!. Where are Grand Rapids Splash...
Wintery Weather & Craft Beer: Winter Beer Fest Tickets On Sale
Every February, craft beer lovers bundle up and head to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for the Michigan Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Festival. This year will be the 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival. It is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 1-6 pm. The event features hundreds of beers...
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis
This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?
Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
Serial Killer Sent To Battle Creek For Arraignment of 2005 Murder
A man who has been sitting in a Pennsylvania prison for murder has been shipped to Calhoun County to be arranged for an alleged murder that took place in 2005. Only 1 of 5 Michigan Serial Killers Killed Across State Lines. The state of Michigan has had its share of...
Could Grand Rapids Be Getting Our Own Version of Top Golf?
If you're an avid golf fan who lives in Grand Rapids, you're stuck in a weird place. Half of the year, you have your pick of dozens of beautiful golf courses, including ones owned by the City of Grand Rapids itself. The other half of the year, you get to...
