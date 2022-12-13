Kylie Jenner says she's watched 'House of the Dragon' on HBO 'at least 5 times'

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards on November 7. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner said that her favorite show of 2022 was HBO's "House of the Dragon."

Jenner said that she's watched the series "probably like five times now."

Jenner and her family members previously spoofed "House of the Dragon" in a James Corden short.

Kylie Jenner said that she's watched HBO's "House of the Dragon" so many times in 2022 that she's lost count.

Jenner released a 2022 "Year in Review" video on her YouTube channel on Monday, reflecting on her favorite pop culture moments, fashion trends, and even family members of the year. When it came to her favorite show, Jenner had an easy answer.

"Favorite TV show this year, obviously 'House of the Dragon,'" Jenner said. "I've watched the whole thing, it's hard to say. Probably like five times now."

"House of the Dragon" is the prequel series to the wildly successful "Game of Thrones," an HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series. The 10-episode prequel series, which has been greenlit for a second season , focuses on important Westeros families , including the Targaryens and Velaryons, and was co-created by Martin himself .

In September, Jenner and her family members spoofed "House of the Dragon" and their own Hulu show "The Kardashians" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." In a parody short titled "The Targashians Take Over Westeros," a platinum-blonde, Targaryen-esque Kim Kardashian and James Corden fight each other for control of the Iron Throne, only for Kylie Jenner to slay both of them and declare that there's only one king: "King Kylie, bitches."

Jenner has also publicly joked with her partner Travis Scott in a "Game of Thrones"-style caption on Instagram. After Scott declared himself to be of the "House of Flame, son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st, Husband of the Goddess K, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms Blatt" in a 2019 post , Jenner furthered the joke in the comments.

"Oh, Lord Webster!!" Jenner commented on the post, per Refinery29.