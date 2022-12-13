ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone

By Catherine Schuster-Bruce
 3 days ago

Gallstones are pebble-like deposits that form in the gallbladder, an organ just beneath the liver, which stores bile.

boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

  • A man with tummy pain went to the ER, where doctors found he had a "giant" gallstone.
  • The gallstone measured more than 3-inches long and weighed over 6 ounces, according to the report.
  • The gallstone was so big it took up most of the space in his gallbladder, which stores bile.

A man with tummy pain had a "very rare," "giant" gallstone measuring more than three inches, according to a report.

Gallstones are pebble-like deposits that form in the gallbladder, which is the organ in the upper right part of the abdomen, just beneath the liver, which stores bile.

The unnamed man, 47, attended the Emergency Room after 12-hours of relatively intense pain in the right side of his abdomen, just below his ribs, and into his back, a surgeon working in Saudi Arabia wrote in the case report published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science on November 15.

The man felt sick, had lost his appetite, and over the past two to three years had experienced a similar pain after eating, the surgeon wrote.

It's rare for gallstones to be longer than 2 inches

An ultrasound scan revealed that the man's gallbladder was inflamed and contained a "giant gallstone."

Gallstones are common, affecting 10 to 25% of the US population. Older people, those with family members who have had gallstones, people who have obesity, and women are most likely to develop gallstones, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease.

Gallstones can range in size "from a grain of sand to a golf ball," it states. Gallstones that measure longer than about two inches are "very rare," with only a few cases recorded, according to the report.

Most people with gallstones don't get symptoms until they cause complications, for example if the gallbladder becomes inflamed or infected.

Symptoms of gallstone complications can include: abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and fevers . Anyone with those symptoms should get checked out by a doctor, the NIDDK states.

About a quarter of the nearly 1 million people diagnosed with gallstones in the US each year will need to be treated, usually with surgery, it states.

The man had surgery to remove the gallstone

In this case, the man was hospitalized and surgeons found a giant gallstone that measured 3.4 inches x 1.6 inches x 1.3 inches and weighed more than 6 ounces, or the equivalent about thirty quarters.

"The gallbladder was nearly completely filled with the gallstone," the surgeon wrote.

The surgeon removed it with keyhole surgery and the man was discharged two days after the operation.

Brenda Herbert
3d ago

my daughter was very sick and in a lot of pain for months but the doctors wouldn't operate because she didn't have insurance. I was so glad when she was finally excepted for medical assistance and when she got her surgery, her surgeon said she got it done right in time because she could have died

Janet
3d ago

I had taken my husband to the ER and the Dr kept giving him antacid med come to find out the cancer was eating his chest bone and ribs.

Michelle Youngblood
3d ago

I had my gallbladder removed in Sept of 2012. Thought it was food poisoning since my husband,my youngest daughter and myself ate at Golden Corral in FL. Went to the ER that night an had to have emergency surgery the next day. That was the worst pain ever. The first ER doctor that I saw had no bedside manners. The RN told me how ppl get gallstones an the 2nd doctor that did remove my gallbladder told me had I waited just (2) more days I would have been dead. The 2nd doctor called the 1st doctor a complete moron.

