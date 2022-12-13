Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Celebrating a lifetime in manufacturing
Since receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Manufacturers Association in October, Mike Lunsford, a Zionsville resident and retired CEO of Dart Controls, has had time to reflect on his career. Lunsford said he was shocked he received the award, and it took a couple weeks for him to...
Current Publishing
Stevanato Group to host job fair
The Stevanato Group, a new edition to the City of Fishers’ Life Science & Innovation Park, will hold a job fair Dec. 19 through 21 at Launch Fishers located at 12175 Visionary Way Suite 117. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Current Publishing
Urban planning professional joins race for Carmel’s Central District council seat
Jonathan Blake, an urban planning professional, has announced that he will run for the Central District seat on the Carmel City Council. Blake, a Republican, is the administration and planning director with Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation. He has experience in land use and long-range planning, economic development and public engagement that he believes would serve him well as a city councilor.
Current Publishing
Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center
City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road.
Southside Times
A teacher for life
“My mother says that when I was a child, I started teaching my 2-year-old sister. I had never even heard of school, but here I was teaching,” said Linda Begley, a longtime Southside resident and independent Medicare agent. She would go on to make her teaching status official at...
Current Publishing
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm
The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.
Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students
ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
Current Publishing
Lawrence to invest $1.5 million in road improvements
The City of Lawrence was awarded $757,922.46 on Dec. 6 by the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program, which is a partnership between the Indiana Dept. of Transportation and Hoosier Communities. Lawrence will match the grant for a total of more than $1.5 million in road improvement projects in 2023. INDOT...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
casscountyonline.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO, Ind. – soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and...
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs
The Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County. These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins drafting its two-year budget plan. Agencies […] The post Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Current Publishing
Salt caves: Healing with halotherapy
When most people hear of a salt cave as a holistic healing option, the first question is “how does it work?” According to one local salt cave owner, all clients need to do is breathe. Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center, 8899 Kent Ave., is owned by Stefanie...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana
(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
Current Publishing
Letter: Thanks for publishing opposing views
I must say that your letters to the editor that question the mayor’s and city council’s decisions are appreciated. It is very impressive that you publish opposing views to the author of the original articles. You presenting both sides of the story is impressive. Gary Lewellen, Carmel.
Comments / 0