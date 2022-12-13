Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
New scholarships to be offered to FL High School seniors
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students. The M. Keith Motter Scholarship has been established and will be provided beginning with the graduating class of 2023. The scholarship will...
Sidney Daily News
Board sets organizational meeting
PIQUA — As the 2022 school year winds down, the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education began preparations for its organizational meeting in January. The board discussed the new year during its Tuesday, Dec. 13, board meeting. Dr. Robert Allen shared the nominating committee’s recommendation that Bill Ankney...
Sidney Daily News
Elf on the Shelf
Fifth grade Sidney ELA teacher Carey Bonifas, of Sidney, directs Sidney Middle School students as they took turns receiving their Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation diplomas on Thursday, Dec. 15. Bonifas was dressed as an Elf on the Shelf to participate in Dress as a Christmas Character Day at Sidney Middle School.
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: SHS football: There’s much to like about new coach
I had a ringside seat for the seven seasons Dave Taynor was the head football coach at the now defunct Urbana University from 2008-14. I was a member of the Board of Trustees and served as its liaison to UU intercollegiate athletics during a period of significant financial strife for the institution. Dave won games and conference championships while running a solid program with solid young men.
Sidney Daily News
Singing in the Winter Concert
The seventh-grade choir performs during the Sidney Middle School Choirs’ Winter Concert 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The concert also featured the fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade choirs performing in the Sidney High School auditorium.
Sidney Daily News
Thursday basketball roundup: Russia takes early lead, beats Anna
ANNA — Russia built an early lead and held on from there to beat Anna 37-31 in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday. The Raiders led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 34-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Improved defense helps Sidney crush Troy
SIDNEY — Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark earned honorable mention all-Miami Valley League honors last year as a freshman but was a bit inconsistent through Sidney’s first six games this season. There has been no inconsistency in the last two, though. Vordemark scored 18 points for the second...
Sidney Daily News
Dickas named Historian of the Year
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historian of the Year was presented Thursday night during the soft opening of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center. Rich Wallace presented the award to Albert Binkley Dickas. The award is the Shelby County Historical Societies most prestigious one presented to one indiviual each year. Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan read a proclamation stating the that Dec. 15, 2022, would be known as Albert Binkley Dickas Day.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake student has the best dog in Logan County
The Best Dog in Logan County for 2023 belongs to Indian Lake second grader Pave Stanley. Logan County Auditor Jack Reser presented the award to Pave recently for his submission about his puppy named “Whiskey.”. The Best Dog in Logan County is an annual contest meant to highlight the...
Sidney Daily News
Tuesday basketball roundup: Sidney rallies, beats Xenia 54-49
SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team rallied in the second half and beat Xenia 54-48 in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Tuesday. Xenia led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. Sidney used a 16-10 scoring edge in the third to tie it 35-35, then outscored the Buccaneers 19-13 in the fourth to earn the win.
Sidney Daily News
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
dayton.com
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Match Day Gifts = $812,078
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County distributed $812,078 to 25 participating charities Friday from proceeds of its Match Day event. The amount exceeded the 2021 total by more than $153,000. Match Day was held on Nov. 29, Giving Tuesday, and results were announced to each organization during...
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
Sidney Daily News
Caregiver education speakers wanted
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
Sidney Daily News
Ferguson Construction achieves premier safety status
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. It is an accreditation program that provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment to key areas of corporate responsibility: Construction Safety, Education and Culture.
Sidney Daily News
Bensman elected to 4th term as Ohio Farm Bureau trustee
COLUMBUS — Mike Bensman, of Sidney, has been elected to a fourth, three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He was elected during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting Dec. 8-9 and will represent Farm Bureau members from Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties. As one of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 26 trustees, he will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.
Sidney Daily News
Donation to help pay for lunches
BOTKINS — A donation from an anonymous donor will help the students at Botkins Local School District. The Botkins Board of Education, during its Dec. 14 meeting, approved the $1,000 donation, which will be used for negative lunch account balances. Donations were also accepted from another anonymous donor in...
