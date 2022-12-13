The Shires Holiday Inn Tours raise $5K for local food programs

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — On December 3 and 10, the Shires of Southwestern Vermont hosted the annual Holiday Inn Tours. As part of the tour, guests and residents of Bennington County were able to visit sixteen local lodging properties and enjoy festivities, taste local treats, and sip local beverages.

The 16 properties that participated this year were the South Shire Inn, Rockwell’s Retreat, The West Mountain Inn, The Arlington Inn, The Ira Allen House, The inn at Ormsby Hill, Kimpton Taconic Hotel, The Barnstead Inn, Wilburton Destination House, The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, The Reluctant Panther, Hampton Inn and Suites, Barrows House Inn, The Dorset Inn, Squire House B&B, and the Wilson House. This year, the Holiday Inn Tours raised over $5,000, which will be presented to the Manchester Community Food Cupboard, the Arlington Food Shelf, and Bennington Meals on Wheels.

“This year, through the generosity of our lodging partners, the Holiday Inn Tours raised a little over $5,000,” comments John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association and producer of the event. “It was a year of firsts and records being broken. It was the first time offering online ticket sales and sixteen lodging properties participated from Dorset to Bennington.

“Records were broken in the number of guests welcomed over two consecutive weekends and the most money raised exceeding $5,000 which will go to food cupboards and shelves across the region. We couldn’t have done any of this without the support of our local lodging partners.”

