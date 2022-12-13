Read full article on original website
Senate-approved 'FY23 NDAA includes big bucks for military construction projects in Virginia
WASHINGTON — The Senate this week passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill will have a big impact on Hampton Roads. The measure contains $295 million for 14 military construction projects in Virginia. That list includes major improvements at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Shipyard,...
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor, and Navy...
Navy, other military branches urged to implement Brandon Act after 10 apparent suicides
WASHINGTON — It's been a tragic year for the Navy when it comes to sailors taking their own lives. In all, ten local Navy personnel are believed to have died by suicide in 2022. In May, in the midst of a five-year-long overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding, six crew...
ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
Made in VA 2022: Virginia MOCA showcases commonwealth creators
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) celebrates local and statewide artists that contribute to our culture in many ways. With the museum's current exhibit, "Made in VA 2022," you can enjoy and appreciate beautiful pieces from some of the best artists across the commonwealth.
Hampton Roads doctors warn of 'perfect trifecta:' COVID-19, flu and RSV
NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors at Sentara Healthcare care say signals point to the beginning of a new wave of COVID-19. Along with coronavirus cases, they're also seeing and treating people with flu and RSV. Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer, an infectious disease physician with Sentara Healthcare, said that they are seeing...
Bagby drops out of 4th District race, endorses McClellan
RICHMOND, Va. — Delegate Lamont Bagby, a Virginia lawmaker who earlier this week announced a bid to represent the 4th Congressional District after the death of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, dropped out of the race Thursday. His decision leaves at least two other Democratic state lawmakers in the...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial announcement that aired on December 12, 2022. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday.
Virginia to consider bill that would make the state's stance: 'life begins at conception'
NORFOLK, Va. — Months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion access to be determined by individual states, Virginians don't know what could come next for the Commonwealth. In the midterm elections, abortion was a hot topic among many candidates. Now, after Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
