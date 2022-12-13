ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
Bagby drops out of 4th District race, endorses McClellan

RICHMOND, Va. — Delegate Lamont Bagby, a Virginia lawmaker who earlier this week announced a bid to represent the 4th Congressional District after the death of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, dropped out of the race Thursday. His decision leaves at least two other Democratic state lawmakers in the...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial announcement that aired on December 12, 2022. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday.
