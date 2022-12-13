Read full article on original website
Related
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
sciencealert.com
Fusion Technology Is Reaching a Turning Point That Could Change The Energy Game
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure, and affordable means of generating energy while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However,...
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure and affordable means of generating energy, while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However, something is changing. Private equity investment in the global fusion industry has more than doubled in just one year – from US$2.1 billion in 2021 to US$4.7 billion in 2022, according to a survey from the Fusion Industry Association. So, what is driving this recent change? There’s lots to be excited about. Before...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
US pilots are testing the aging A-10 Warthog for a new kind of mission against more advanced enemies
The A-10 has a "unique capability" to carry a lot of weapons and work in austere environments, and the US Air Force is looking for new ways to use it.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Biden Administration OKs $1.1 Billion to Keep California’s Last Nuclear Plant Open
The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Santa Barabara as part of the national effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to...
CNET
NASA Reveals Secret Messages Hidden Inside Orion Spacecraft
NASA may be serious about science, but the space agency likes to have fun, too. Last week, NASA challenged the public to scour an image of the interior of the Artemis I Orion spacecraft in search of hidden Easter eggs, which it described as "fun puzzles, hidden messages, and visual references." NASA revealed the answers to the challenge on Dec. 10, the day before Orion returned to Earth with a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Futurism
Experimental Inflatable Space Station Segment Explodes Violently
Space startup Sierra Space intentionally blew up a prototype inflatable space station module to see how much punishment it can take once it's orbiting the Earth, Space.com reports. The "ultimate burst pressure test" (UBP) took place last month and resulted in an early, scaled-down prototype of the Large Integrated Flexible...
This ancient language puzzle was impossible to solve—until a PhD student cracked the code
A page from an 18th-century copy of Dhātupāṭha by Pāṇini from the Cambridge University Library. Cambridge University LibraryThe discovery makes it possible to translate any word written in Sanskrit.
John Kerry says green energy transition isn't happening fast enough: 'Everything has to accelerate'
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that the world is falling behind in the transition to green energy from fossil fuel sources, during an event Thursday.
Nuclear Fusion Ignition Has Been Achieved, US Government Announces
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. U.S. government scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the quest to pioneer nuclear fusion technologies that could potentially provide abundant clean power in the future, according to a much-anticipated announcement from the Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday that follows leaked reports of the news that circulated in the previous days.
Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy
With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
Comments / 0