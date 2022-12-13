Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
fox34.com
Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of another set of heroes, this weekend you can see and experience how the South Plains Army Airfield prepared for World War 2. Tomorrow afternoon, the Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will highlight the decades-long effort to salvage and restore gliders that helped liberate Europe.
fox34.com
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Hugo!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This precious guy is Hugo, named after the author of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. A Good Samaritan reached out to us after a neighbor gave her this puppy. The “breeder” said he was trash & no one would want him.
fox34.com
Cold nights and chilly days into Christmas Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is the last week of Fall and our area temperatures will certainly reflect that as the Winter Solstice and Christmas approach. It was a cold start to the day. Lows were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the central and western KCBD viewing area - and 20s and 30s off the Caprock - the eastern viewing area.
fox34.com
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help. Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop. “We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and...
fox34.com
More cold nights and chilly days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather pattern into early next week will keep the South Plains area dry with temperatures mostly below average. Nothing out of the ordinary for the last week of Autumn. Once again, lows this morning were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the...
fox34.com
Winter cold continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Below average temperatures are expected through the weekend with dry conditions continuing. Clear and quiet conditions through the night. Temperatures will fall into the teens to 20s under clear skies with light winds. Sunny for your Thursday afternoon, but cool again. Temperatures will be about 10...
fox34.com
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
fox34.com
Renovations underway to transform jail into boutique hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A developer has presented plans to transform the old Lubbock Jail into a themed boutique hotel. Planted in the heart of historic downtown, the jail will be converted into what will be The Mayo Lubbock, a 45-room lodging, each one made with historical detention in mind.
fox34.com
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
fox34.com
Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023. The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.
fox34.com
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
fox34.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
fox34.com
TTU child psychiatrist supports proposed social media ban
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of young subscribers could get kicked off social media if a newly-proposed bill is signed into law during Texas’ upcoming legislative session. Child psychiatrist Dr. Bobby Jain at Texas Tech says the bill would provide much needed oversight and could go a long way...
fox34.com
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
fox34.com
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
fox34.com
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
fox34.com
SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college. The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release. Some of the retirees pictured:. Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator...
fox34.com
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
